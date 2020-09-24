Before reaching international acclaim for his premier coaching skills, Ganon Baker was a young athlete in Hampton who enjoyed dividing his time between baseball, basketball, soccer and swimming. When he turned 13, he realized that if he wanted to make a splash in basketball, he was going to need to put in the work.
Dedicating his life outside of school to basketball was exhausting, laborious and strenuous, but it landed him spots on rosters at Duquesne University and University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and he entered the pro division playing in Iceland after college. Hard work, grit and dedication took him to the top, and now he’s coming to Harrisonburg to teach those same vital lessons to budding players.
Horizons Edge Sports Campus is hosting community sessions led by Baker today through Sunday.
“I’m honored to come as a fellow Virginian. It’s always great to come back to your home state,” Baker said. “I hope parents and players can come out because I have a lesson that can change their life. For anyone that wants to get better, they have to invest.”
Since 2001, Baker has played and trained athletes from the NBA, NCAA, high school and middle school levels across 48 countries. Each day, Baker will focus on teaching moves and how to counter off the balance, off the finish, off the cut and off the catch as well as improve at two-man and three-man games.
Chris Dodson, who coaches the girls team at Spotswood High School, became a Ganon Baker-certified trainer to bring opportunities such as this to the area and highlight the immense talent emerging from the Valley, waiting to be discovered.
“We can get the chance to help young players improve their skills and be seen by the right people,” he said. “I wanted to do big things here for the local kids to have the opportunity to work with what may be the No. 1 basketball trainer in the world.”
Today from 6 to 8 p.m., players ages 8 to 18 can learn new skills and lessons during a community session. Saturday’s session is a two-part co-ed event and runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for ages 13 to 18. After dinner from 7 to 10 p.m., players will get the opportunity to play against one another in a 5v5 and or 3v3 format. The weekend ends with a girls session for ages 13 to 18 on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. until noon, breaking for lunch, followed by skills and drills from 1 to 4 p.m. and evening 5v5 and 3v3 play from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Dan Olson, an ESPN girls basketball analyst and former collegiate coach, will attend the girls clinic and evaluation day. Dodson said his presence can be the step up that attracts attention and scouting opportunities as the athletes begin looking to possibilities of playing after high school.
“He does the ranking services and just puts kids on the map,” Dodson said. “[From] being seen by one of the top guys in the nation and suddenly being on everybody's radar.”
Olson said he works with most colleges in the country to determine players' values, so he will be quietly sitting on the sidelines, but his presence may speak volumes for the future of talent present this weekend.
“College coaches are my subscribed, those are my people,” he said. “I’ll evaluate their performance, their games, and I’ve got an eye for determining their level. ... People will know who they are if they don’t already.”
Participants in the community clinics will walk away with vigor and guidance from Baker, evaluations from Olson and a swag bag with apparel, training equipment and writing tools to record the lessons.
“Some of these kids just need an opportunity to be seen by the right people,” Dodson said. “We have such an abundance of talent right here in the Valley. I just want to give them the opportunity to be showcased and be seen by the right people.”
