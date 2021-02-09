Sean O’Regan was on a Zoom call with reporters Monday when he raised his right arm after answering his own question.
“I am not an excuse guy (but) If you have 10 teams in this league, who is losing the most by not having fans? We are,” said O’Regan, the women’s basketball coach at James Madison University.
“Delaware is second and Wilmington is probably third. There are teams in this league … they don’t lose anything, it is what they are used to,” he added of having limited spectators. “The only positive with that is our freshmen don’t know the difference, necessarily.”
Charlotte Smith, the veteran Elon coach, complimented O’Regan on the new Atlantic Union Bank Center before a game in Harrisonburg last weekend. But the JMU coach told her he wanted to see the atmosphere after pandemic limitations were lifted. “Don’t worry, it will be great as usual,” said Smith, according to O’Regan.
With limited or no fans this year, the coaches with the area’s three womens college basketball teams have had to motivate in new ways.
Sarah Mathews is the fourth-year coach at Bridgewater and her Eagles won their first three games – with two of them coming at home.
"We get a lot of basketball fans to our games" in a normal year, Mathews said Monday. "I feel in the last couple of years, with us winning (more), we have gotten a better student fan base, too. If you come to a Bridgewater basketball game, it is a pretty incredible atmosphere and there is no doubt our players feed off that."
But this season the Eagles have had to make their own energy with the absence of the pep band and students due to protocol regulations from the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"Once the ODAC came down with their statement for no spectators for indoor sports, we decided we are going to be our only fans," Mathews said of her team. "Literally, we practice what our bench should act like" after, for instance, a made basket by the Eagles and a foul by the opponent for a possible 3-point play.
"Not only have we talked about it, we have worked on it," Mathews added.
The Eagles are faring well on the court as well.
BC was one of just two unbeaten teams in ODAC play in games through Monday, with the Eagles and Randolph-Macon sitting at 3-0. The top four teams make the ODAC tournament, slated for March 4 and 6. There will be no Division III national tournament this season for basketball due to the pandemic.
Bridgewater had 11 players appear in each of the first three games and two more played in at least two.
The Eagles, who host Virginia Wesleyan on Monday, were led in the first three games by senior Ahlia Moone at 16.0 points per contest, freshman Jada Gross at 15.3, junior Erika Nettles at 10.7 and junior Taylor Stafford at 8.0 points per contest.
Sophomore guard Mary Ruth Shifflett, the Spotswood grad from Grottoes, paced the team in minutes per game at 29.3 and averaged 4.3 points per outing through Sunday.
The Eagles study film and zero in on how the team's bench reacted after a certain play. "Our bench has been great. We actually watch bench clips" on film, Mathews said.
Her team is the only show in town after the BC men's basketball squad had to pause team activities over COVID-19 concerns. "We feel terrible for the guys," Mathews said. "We have been so lucky this season. We thank our lucky stars and try to stay healthy."
At crosstown rival EMU, another ODAC member, women's coach and Luray graduate Jenny Posey had only one game at home to experience life with no spectators.
Her team lost in the season opener 72-43 to Emory & Henry then fell at Ferrum 82-41 on Jan. 26 before the university paused winter sports after COVID-19 cases with both basketball programs.
Harrisonburg graduate Constance Komara, a junior, is averaging 6.5 points per contest for the Royals and a team-best 6.5 rebounds.
Back at JMU, the Dukes got a boost recently when the pep band began attending home games at the new arena. For now, the state of Virginia is allowing 250 people at indoor events like the games at JMU.
“I literally can not wait until we have … 5,000 (fans) in here,” O’Regan said. “I just think it gives us that boost. Those things are so important for us. I am really glad to have” the band back.
That atmosphere of several thousand fans most likely will have to wait until next season. For now, local college coaches have to get creative in creating their own energy.
