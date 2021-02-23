Several local athletes fared well at the Virginia High School League Class 3 wrestling championships this past weekend in Salem.
Broadway was paced by senior Reid Garrison, who was the runner-up in the 195-pound weight class on Sunday.
Another senior, Garrett Moyers, took sixth at 126 and freshman Jackson Wells was third at the 152-pound weight class.
Tanner Baugher of East Rockingham took second in the Class 2 championships at 132 pounds on Monday in Salem.
It was one of the best state showings as a team for Broadway, according to Coach Brian Phillips.
Garrison becomes just the third wrestler from the school to take second at the state level, according to the coach. Broadway has had one state champion in the sport.
“Reid placed last year, sixth, and this year he was runner-up,” Phillips said. “Reid may try to continue wrestling, based on his college situation. He is sort of waiting on that. He is looking into the Merchant Marines or Coast Guard Academy.”
“It was a really close match in the finals. He lost 3-1 to a wrestler from York. He did really well. He faced some tough competition, for sure,” Phillips added. “It is about the best (team) finish we have had in a while. It is definitely not bad.”
Spotswood had two wrestlers take fifth: senior Gracin Lam at 113 and junior Matthew Ford at 106.
Turner Ashby didn’t have anyone place but the participants for the Knights were senior Patrick Sullivan, junior Trent Hill and freshman John Brown.
