Junior guard Jared Butler scored 23 points and Baylor beat Gonzaga 86-70 on Monday night for the NCAA title in men's basketball.
Gonzaga was trying to become the first team to go unbeaten since Indiana in 1976. It was the first national title for Baylor.
Flo Thamba started for Baylor and had three points and six rebounds. He went to high school at Mountain Mission in southwest Virginia in Grundy.
Zach Loveday played one minute for Baylor off the bench. He went to Huntington Prep in West Virginia.
"Our guys have been motivated all year," Baylor Coach Scott Drew told a national TV audience after the game.
Jerome Tang, Associate Head Coach for Baylor, is a former prep coach and pastor. One of his players at the high school level was Tim Mayes - who went on to play at the University of Richmond.
"They were just so aggressive with their coverage," Gonzaga Coach Mark Few told a national TV audience of Baylor. "You have to give Baylor a ton of credit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.