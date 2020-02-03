The Bridgewater College women's basketball team lost four key seniors from last season's team.
So that is one main reason coach Sarah Mathews feels her team was pegged to finish 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2019-20.
But BC is getting the last laugh - tied for first as regular-season play winds down.
"We staying humble and hungry the last two weeks of the season," Mathews said Monday.
The Eagles won for the ninth time in a row Saturday, beating Randolph at home for their longest winning streak in nearly a decade.
Bridgewater is 12-8 overall and is tied for first with Washington & Lee at 11-2 in conference play.
BC has gotten a boost from 5-foot-10 sophomore Erika Nettles, who has played in the last four games since returning from an injury suffered as a freshman. She had 15 points and seven rebounds Saturday.
Another key has been Diamond Huskey, a sophomore forward. She is averaging 11.3 minutes per contest and has come off the bench in 18 games.
"She is playing her best basketball. She is rebounding the ball well," Mathews said.
Another important factor has been a group that includes just one senior that has bought into the team concept.
The Eagles, off until Saturday at Ferrum, have 11 players who have seen action in at least 10 games and are averaging in double digits in minutes played.
"We are battled tested," said Mathews, in her third season.
At the top of the list is junior guard Ahlia Moone, who has started just five of 20 games but leads the team in scoring at 14.7 points per contest.
"It is certainly not easy," Mathews said. "She is fine with that role. She is just a spark off the bench."
And the Eagles don't plan to mess with success.
"We are keeping it rolling," Mathews said. "We are so deep. It is kind of nice; we substitute very quickly."
The Eagles have four players who have started all 20 games - junior guard Madison Baum (10.6 points), sophomore forward Kayla Darr (5.9), junior forward Claire Mocarski (6.5 points, 7.0 rebounds), and freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett, a Spotswood High product from Grottoes averaging 6.7 points per contest.
The season has not gone as well for the other three local ODAC squads.
The Eastern Mennonite women are 3-15, 2-10 and host Shenandoah (12-7, 8-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
On the men's side, the local Division III schools will each host a nationally-ranked ODAC foe on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
EMU (5-15, 3-8) will entertain Virginia Wesleyan (16-3, 8-2) while Bridgewater (6-14, 2-9) will play host to Randolph-Macon (19-1, 11-0).
Randolph-Macon, which won at EMU last month, is third in the nation this week in d3hoops.com while Virginia Wesleyan is No. 15.
Virginia Wesleyan will be the sixth nationally-ranked team the Royals will play this season.
"They are extremely athletic," EMU coach Melvin Felix said Monday. "It is going to be a tough game."
The Royals have won two in a row and are tied for ninth in the ODAC with two other schools: Shenandoah and Randolph. The top 10 teams in the 13-school league make the tournament.
"Our guys played well the last week," Felix said. "We still have room for improvement. It is not going to get any easier."
That is because Saturday the Royals will play at Guilford, which was in the top 25 earlier this season.
