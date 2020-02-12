BRIDGEWATER - The Bridgewater College women's basketball team entered its home game Wednesday against Shenandoah with a 10-game winning streak and was in a virtual tie for first in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
But that came crashing down as the Eagles fell behind 21-10 after the first quarter to Shenandoah and lost 83-70 in ODAC play. Madison Baum paced the Eagles with 26 points while teammate Jasmyn Pierce had 11 points and seven rebounds. The visiting Hornets made 31 of 43 shots from the foul line while Bridgewater was just 15 of 26. BC is 13-9, 12-3. Shenandoah (15-7, 11-4) was paced by Jordan Sondrol (Wilson Memorial) with 21 points.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Women's Lacrosse
James Madison 9, Virginia Tech 8 (OT): Maddie McDaniel scored with 16 seconds left in the second overtime as No. 17 James Madison beat No. 23 Virginia Tech 9-8 in Harrisonburg. The Dukes were coming off a loss in the season-opener to national power North Carolina last weekend. Freshman Isabella Peterson had four goals Wednesday for JMU and senior Logan Brennan added three.
Men's Basketball
Bridgewater 85, Randolph 80: Bridgewater men won on the road 85-80 as Chandler Murray led the Eagles in scoring at Randolph.
ODAC Track Honors
English Jackson (Grottoes) and Davonta Womack of Bridgewater College have been named athletes of the week in the ODAC for their performance in track at the Carmel City Invitational. Jackson, a Spotswood graduate, was fourth in the 5,000 meters in 17:37.81. She has the 15th-best time in Division III currently and beat several Division I athletes in the event. Womack, from Salem, was third in the 60-meter dash final in 6.82 with the third-fastest time in Division III.
Facility Additions Planned For Sentara Park
James Madison University announced plans for additions to Senatara Park, its home for JMU lacrosse, men's soccer, women's soccer, track and field and cross country. The project was made possible through an anonymous donation of $1 million and will allow JMU to work with Moseley Architects for the location at the corner of Neff Avenue and Port Republic Road. Plans are to begin construction in October and be completed by the summer of 2012, according to the university.
