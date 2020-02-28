SALEM - Bridgewater College, the No. 3 seed, fell behind early Thursday and never recovered in an 85-58 loss to No. 6 seed Roanoke in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center.
The Eagles end the season 14-12 under third-year coach Sarah Mathews, whose team was picked to finish 10th out of 13 schools in a preseason poll.
Madison Baum had 10 points to lead the Eagles, who trailed 28-9 after the first quarter and 47-22 at halftime. Jasmyn Pierce added eight points for BC while freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) was one of four Eagles to score six points.
"I thought right from the tip they came out quick and ready to go, while we looked a little slow-footed and that put us in a deficit early on," Mathews said. "They played really well, they shot the ball really well especially in the first half, and we really struggled to put the ball in the hoop.
"Once you get down like that it's really hard to chip your way back. But I was happy with the fight, we played hard for 40 minutes tonight," added Mathews.
Bridgewater had 21 turnovers.
The preseason poll for golf in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference is out. The Bridgewater men are pegged for fourth and Eastern Mennonite was predicted to finish 12th out of 12 teams. Hampden-Sydney was picked first.
