Eric Husselbaugh, a member of the men’s lacrosse team at Bridgewater College, has been named an honorable mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA).
He is the program’s first multi-time All-American since he also earned honorable mention honors from USILA in 2019.
He was eighth in the ODAC in scoring (30 goals, 19 assists, 49 points) while adding 18 groundballs.
BC freshman track standout Adalia Coleman advanced to the 200-meter finals in the Division III national meet in North Carolina earlier this week.
EMU’s Alijah Johnson, from Frederick Douglass High in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, took 14th in the 200-meter event in his first national event.
“Alijah had a tremendous season,” associate head coach Kyle Dickinson said on the EMU website.
Broadway grad Isaac Alderfer of EMU ran in the 800 prelims on Friday at nationals. He finished ninth in 1:53.13, just missing a qualifying spot in the finals slated for today in Greensboro.
Golf
Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg updated its mask protocol earlier this week, as per guidelines that came down from the state and local level.
“For Heritage Oaks that means if you are vaccinated you do not have to wear a mask into the pro shop area. However, per the previous protocols still in place, we will still mandate entering and leaving the building through different doors, continue to have the plexiglass guards at the registers, continue sanitizing our carts after each use and continue sanitizing the pro shop multiple times during the day. We also ask that the dividers remain in place on all of our carts as we continue to move forward with easing COVID restrictions,” according to Charlie Fultz, the interim general manager of Heritage Oaks.
Youth Sports
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is offering several summer youth athletic programs. Some of the sports offered include soccer, basketball, football, tennis, baseball and volleyball.
Outdoor sand volleyball is for youth 8 to 13. Smart Start programs are for those 3 to 5. The fee is $30 for city residents for most programs and $40 for non-residents.
For more information, call 540-433-2474 or go to harrisonburgva.gov/parks-recreation.
Baseball
James Madison baseball standout Chase DeLauter will play for Orleans in the Cape Cod League this summer, the school announced this week. He played last summer for champion Broadway in the Rockingham County Baseball League and posted one of the best offensive seasons in league history.
JMU’s Sean Culkin (Silver Spring-Takoma), Sam Landess (FCA Braves) and Ethan Rothstein (FCA Braves) will take part in the Cal Ripken League while several other JMU players will be in the Valley Baseball League, including four with the Harrisonburg Turks: Bryce Safferwich, Conor Hartigan, Liam McDonnell, and Travis Reifsnider.
In the majors, the Brewers and Nationals were rained out Friday and will play two games today: at 2:05 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The Orioles were slated to play last night in Chicago against the White Sox.
Baltimore called up infielder Tyler Nevin, who had been with Triple-A Norfolk. He went to the same California high school was Brett Bochy, a former MLB pitcher who was with Double-A Richmond in the Giants’ system in 2012.
WNBA
The Los Angeles Sparks and guard Kristi Toliver, a Harrisonburg grad, played Friday night at Chicago in the WNBA. Toliver was drafted as the third overall pick by Chicago in 2009 out of Maryland.
In the first two games this season, she averaged 10 points, 3.5 assists and 21.0 minutes per contest for the Sparks.
