Eastern Mennonite Coach Melvin Felix said before the game he expected another dogfight against Lynchburg and that is what happened.
Playing on the road Saturday, the Royals lost 79-77 at Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals. Tharon Suggs hit a shot in the final second for the Hornets while T.C. Thacker had a monster game with 19 points and 18 rebounds.
Guard Tim Jones came close to a triple-double as he had a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists for EMU, DJ Hill had 14 points and Mark Burkholder had 10 points. Burkholder, a transfer from Geneva in his first season for the Royals, went to Petersburg High in West Virginia.
EMU began its season with a loss at home over Lynchburg in January in overtime. The Royals end the season 2-2 overall. No. 3 seed Lynchburg plays Tuesday at No. 2 seed Ferrum in the semifinals.
Also on Saturday, Elon transfer Andy Pack scored 17 points and David Oliveras had 10 for Bridgewater but the Eagles lost 80-49 at home to powerhouse Randolph-Macon in the ODAC tourney.
The Yellow Jackets were the No. 5 seed but were the top-ranked team in Division III last week by d3hoops.com. Randolph-Macon didn’t play enough regular-season games in the ODAC to garner a top-four seed.
The Eagles were the No. 4 seed; Alec Topper added nine points and Chandler Murray had seven for BC.
The Eagles end the season 2-6 and have 997 wins in the history of the program. Freshman Zach Hatter (EMHS) did not play Saturday. He ended the season playing in six games with one start and averaged 9.0 points in 18.5 minutes per contest.
Randolph-Macon will play at No. 1 seed Roanoke on Tuesday in the other semifinal contest.
State Champion
Will St. John of East Rockingham won the 2A state title in the 100-meters with a time of 1:01.51 in the swimming meet on Saturday.
College Baseball
Bowling Green 10, James Madison 4: Chase DeLauter and Michael Morgan had two hits but JMU pitchers allowed 11 hits and seven walks and lost 10-4 to Bowling Green in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
The losing pitcher was starter Joe Vogatsky, who yielded seven runs in 3.1 innings of work.
In the second game of the series Saturday, DeLauter reached base six times for JMU as the Dukes won 15-4. DeLauter had a career-high four walks and was the first JMU player to get four walks in a game since 2016.
Nick Stewart was the starting pitcher for JMU while Anthony Piccolino went five innings and did not allow a run out of the bullpen. Mason Dunaway had three hits and drove in three runs and Conor Hartigan had two hits, including a homer.
JMU is now 1-5 after losing two of three games in the series to Bowling Green.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon 6, James Madison 5: Molly Dougherty had a season-high 14 saves for James Madison but the No. 12 Dukes were stunned by unranked and host Elon 6-5 on Sunday in women’s lacrosse.
JMU had won the previous seven outings against Elon and the Dukes saw their 18-game winning streak against Colonial Athletic Association foes come to an end. Taylor Marchetti had two assists for JMU.
JMU is slated to host Wofford on Friday.
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1: The Eagles won 3-1 in women’s soccer on Sunday against Lynchburg in ODAC play as Skylar Daum scored the first goal and Alicia Keo had the next two for the Eagles. Hanna Randolph assisted on the final goal for the Eagles.
Washington & Lee 9, Eastern Mennonite 0: The host Royals trailed 4-0 at halftime and lost 9-0 on Sunday in ODAC play. The Royals are 0-2, 0-2, while the Generals improved to 3-0, 3-0.
Men’s Volleyball
Southern Virginia 3-3, Eastern Mennonite 0-0: The Royals began the season at home Saturday and were swept by Southern Virginia 3-0 and 3-0 in men’s volleyball.
Nationally-ranked Southern Virginia won 25-14, 15-15 and 29-27 in the first match and 25-16, 25-18 and 25-18 in the second match.
Freshman David Ward had seven kills in the second match for EMU. Ben Childers had seven kills in the first match for the Royals.
College Football
In the 25-13 loss Friday at Randolph-Macon, the Bridgewater football team got 113 yards rushing from senior Demetreus Jalepes while junior Dylan Maclachlan caught six passes for 130 yards.
Senior quarterback Matt Lawton completed 11 of 26 passes for the Eagles while fellow quarterback Noah Beckley, a junior, was four-of-10. Junior linebacker Brett Tharp of East Hardy High led the Eagles with 13 tackles. Bridgewater had won its past 15 regular-season games and was the ODAC champion in 2019.
The Eagles are slated to play Friday at 7 p.m. at Ferrum. The Panthers of Ferrum lost 17-0 to Emory & Henry on Feb. 26. Ferrum was scheduled to play Washington & Lee on Sunday in an exhibition but the game was canceled, according to the Ferrum website.
Spotswood Basketball
Justin Kier (Spotswood) had nine points, five rebounds, and two assists Saturday for Georgia in an 89-79 loss to No. 8 Alabama in SEC play. Kier is a graduate transfer from George Mason and has started all but one game for the Bulldogs, who are 14-11.
In ACC men’s basketball, Virginia will be the No. 1 seed and will play Thursday at noon in the tournament against either No. 8 Syracuse or the No. 9 seed. Virginia Tech is 15-5 but has not played since Feb. 27 due to COVID-19 protocols.
HHS Basketball
Senior Kajuan Madden-McAfee (Harrisonburg) had 12 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and five assists as Ferrum beat Shenandoah 73-60 on Saturday in the ODAC men’s basketball tournament.
No. 2 seed Ferrum will face No. 3 Lynchburg on Tuesday in the semifinals.
