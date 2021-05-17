Prior to this season, Bridgewater College baseball was picked to finish sixth and Eastern Mennonite was tabbed for 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
But the two local programs were among the final four teams left standing in the ODAC tournament.
Those runs came to an end as the No. 8 seed Royals were beaten twice at Shenandoah on Saturday while the No. 6 seed Eagles fell in the third and deciding game on Sunday at Lynchburg.
"It is certainly disappointing to not close the deal," BC Coach Ben Spotts, whose team was leading in the seventh inning Sunday, said Monday. "But if you step back. ... we made great strides with our program. We are going in the right direction. It is exciting for the future."
Spotts did exit interviews with some of his players Monday. Some of them plan to play again in the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer.
EMU had upset No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon in the quarterfinals while BC knocked off No. 3 seed Roanoke. Lynchburg and Shenandoah will meet for the title starting Friday.
"Disappointed to see the season come to an end today, but what a group of young men. Thank you to everyone that supported our team during a challenging season. These guys raised the standard for future Royals!!," EMU Coach Adam Posey wrote on social media Saturday.
EMU alum and former catcher Erik Kratz, who played in the majors from 2010-20, noted the historic season for the Royals. EMU was 9-15 overall.
"All baseball alumni are so proud of what you did this year and you all should be proud of each other. Congrats and keep the program growing!!!," Kratz wrote on social media.
Outfielder Jaylon Lee hit .372 with seven homers and 29 RBI in only 94 at-bats for EMU. Senior Brett Lindsay batted .365 with 26 RBI in 85 at-bats.
Jordan Jones, another outfielder, hit .321 with 16 steals in 20 tries. John Judy, from Hampshire High in West Virginia, hit .262 and was also second on the team in innings pitched with 39.2.
"He missed the whole fall with us since he wasn't able to practice," Posey said last week of Judy, who played in the RCBL last summer. "He was a four-pitch guy who was really good in the County League last year" with champion Broadway.
Outfielder Jacob Merica, from East Rockingham, hit .226 this year and had at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Shenandoah Coach Kevin Anderson said last week EMU "plays the right way."
Bridgewater ended the year 14-15 after losing 7-5 at Lynchburg on Sunday in Game 3 of the ODAC semifinals.
Harrisonburg graduate and infielder Kevin Navedo led the Eagles in RBI with 31, outfielder Jarret Biesecker hit a team-high .380 while Jeffrey Snider stole 19 bases and hit .348.
In pitching, Turner Ashby graduate Waring Garber was second on the team in starts with nine while pitching a team-high 47.2 innings while freshman Nick Griffin, another TA product, was second in relief appearances with 12.
Navedo plans to return for a fifth year.
"If we can take advantage of that, that is a huge thing for us going forward," Spotts said of the NCAA rule allowing an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. "There are a lot of things we are navigating through. I am excited for the strides our program has made the last two years. It gave us a great foundation and great direction for when we come back in the fall."
Spotts is the former coach at EMU, where his assistant was Posey. "We both made strides with our programs," Spotts said.
Abernathy Honor
Turner Ashby product and Bridgewater resident Trent Abernathy, a senior pitcher for Division II Concord in West Virginia, was named to the all-MEC tournament team after he went 14.2 innings in the span of four days and gave up just four runs.
Abernathy has worked out for several years at Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg. "It shows a lot of the hard work I put in," he said Monday.
Other pitchers to work out there include Adam Dofflemyer, a Lynchburg senior who pitched against Bridgewater on Sunday and got a key out; and Austin Nicely, another Spotswood product who has reported to the York (Penn.) Revolution of the independent Atlantic League.
York begins the season at home May 28 against High Point. Harrisonburg grad Cade Templeton is a lefty pitcher for Shenandoah, which plays Friday at noon at Lynchburg in the first of two games.
JMU Hitting
Hitting hasn't been a problem this year for JMU at the top of the order.
The Dukes had eight hits among the first 11 batters Saturday in game one against William & Mary, and one of the outs led to a sacrifice fly.
Chase DeLauter, the leadoff man, had doubles to right in his first two at-bats Saturday and is now hitting .385 with a slugging mark of .714 with five homers and 11 doubles in 91 at-bats.
Conor Hartigan is hitting .385 and has knocked in a team-high 22 runs. TA's Justin Showalter started on the mound Sunday and gave up just two earned runs in six innings while DeLauter got the win out of the bullpen.
DeLauter, a redshirt freshman, was named CAA Rookie of the Week on Monday.
JMU hosts VCU on Thursday and Friday in non-conference contests in the final regular-season home games for the Dukes. The Dukes are 11-15 overall and 6-9 in the Colonial Athletic Association after winning two of three this past weekend against the Tribe.
JMU has not been eliminated from post-season contention, according to the CAA.
"Four of the six spots in the tournament will go to the teams that finish first and second in the North and South Divisions. JMU can’t get one of those. However, the final two at-large spots will be chosen by a committee of administrators from the remaining group of five teams on Saturday night. There is a wide range of criteria that go into those selections including conference record, non-conference performance, RPI, head-to-head records, etc." according to a spokesman.
The CAA tourney begins May 26 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
JMU and William & Mary will complete a game Tuesday in Williamsburg that only went seven innings - by mistake, per the CAA - on April 25. William & Mary is leading 6-3.
Nationals
Lefty Jon Lester was slated to start for the Nationals on Monday night on the road at the Cubs. It was the second time in four days a starter for Washington faced his former team - Max Scherzer beat Arizona late Friday.
"You pick out certain road trips that are always fun, and obviously that was one that stuck out for me, for a lot of different reasons," Lester told reporters this past weekend.
Washington left fielder Kyle Schwarber also played for the Cubs last year. Washington manager Davey Martinez told reporters before Monday's game that Stephen Strasburg, who grew a rehab appearance on Sunday with Triple-Rochester, could pitch this weekend at home against the Orioles. He is slated to throw 55 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday.
Among minor leaguers, former Virginia Tech pitcher Zach Brzykcy has allowed no runs in nine innings over his first three outings for Single-A Wilmington. He has fanned 14 with just four walks.
Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles, who were off Monday, begin a three-game series Tuesday at home with Tampa Bay. Former West Virginia University standout John Means is slated to pitch Wednesday for the Orioles.
The Rays' roster includes former Valley League player Mike Brosseau (Waynesboro, 2015), former ODU pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (Luray, 2012) and Virginia native Brandon Lowe, who played in college at Maryland.
Down on the farm, Orioles' minor leaguer and former Valley Baseball League slugger J.D. Mundy (Covington) is off to a fast start in his pro debut. He is hitting .297 with an OPS of .963 with Single-A Delmarva. Shelton Perkins, a former JMU pitcher, is 0-0 with an ERA of 4.15 in his first three outings for Delmarva, with one save.
The Next Sheets
Wake Forest product Gavin Sheets, the son of Staunton native and former Orioles' slugger Larry Sheets, is inching closer to the majors.
The younger Sheets hit a home run Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system and improved his average to .367. His father played basketball at EMU and was the Orioles MVP in 1987.
Historic Day
On May 18, 1990, the Orioles got nine straight singles in the first inning in Baltimore off Texas starter Bobby Witt, a native of Arlington.
On May 18, 2012, Virginia native and ODU product Justin Verlander just missed his third no-hitter. He gave up a single in the ninth to Josh Harrison, now with Washington, as the Tigers won 6-0 over the Pirates.
