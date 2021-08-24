Bridgewater College is pegged to finish sixth and Eastern Mennonite is predicted to finish seventh in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll that was released earlier this week for field hockey.
The Eagles collected 27 points in the poll while EMU garnered 24.
Lynchburg was picked to finish first while Washington and Lee was predicted to take second; both schools received first-place votes: Lynchburg got seven and Washington and Lee got two.
BC was 4-5 last season and was fifth in the ODAC.
The new coach for the Eagles is Gina Stephan, who was an assistant last season. She graduated from Brockport in New York in 2014 with a degree in psychology. Stephan is a former high school coach in New York and was an assistant at Haverford College near Philadelphia.
The Eagles open the season Sept. 1 at Christopher Newport.
EMU had its first season of .500 or better since 2010 last season and just missed the ODAC playoffs. The Royals open the season at home on Sept. 3 against Lancaster Bible.
JMU Pitchers
Brandon Withers of Manassas and a former pitcher at James Madison is in the minor league system of the Oakland A’s.
In games through Monday, he was 2-1 with an ERA of 4.74 in 29 games out of the bullpen for Single-A Lansing in Michigan. He has a WHIP of 1.49.
He was drafted in the 31st round out of JMU by Oakland in 2017.
On Friday, he pitched three innings and allowed no runs on two hits for Lansing.
Matt Marsili, another former JMU pitcher, was signed by the Kansas City Royals and in May assigned to a team in the Arizona Complex League.
In games through Monday with two Kansas City teams in Arizona, he was 1-1 with an ERA of 7.41 in 10 games out of the bullpen in the minors.
Women's Soccer
The Bridgewater College women's soccer team is slated to host Mary Baldwin of Staunton in a scrimmage on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Eagles open Sept. 1 at Gettysburg.
The EMU women open the season Sept. 4 at Methodist.
Freshmen on the roster for the Royals include Anna Goff of Wilson Memorial, Kayla Atwoood of Broadway, and Lyndsay Harris of Stuarts Draft.
EMU Baseball
Adam Posey, the baseball coach at EMU, has finalized his coaching staff with the addition of former Royals' pitcher Bailey Hall as a graduate assistant and Jake Starkey as an assistant coach. Starkey had been at Carson-Newman and played at Monmouth in Jew Jersey.
"Bailey has been a staple in our program and on our campus for the last 6 years and I couldn't be more excited to keep him involved with our team," Posey said. "Keeping alumni engaged in our program is something that is very important to us, and to have another alum on the staff is something I value a great deal," Posey said on the school website.
CAA Baseball
Former College of Charleston baseball standout Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees turned 38 on Tuesday. He played for New Market of the Valley Baseball League while in college. Tuesday was also the birthday of Cal Ripken, Jr., who was born in Maryland in 1960. The College of Charleston voted to join the CAA in 2012.
