Host Randolph-Macon won 25-13 over Bridgewater on Friday night in Ashland in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference football contest between two of the top programs in the conference.
Chad Jones scored for BC on a touchdown pass from Matt Lawton as the Eagles pulled to within 12-6.
Demetreus Jalepes scored on a 7-yard for for the Eagles and Nathan Chaput had the PAT as BC came within 18-13 later in the game. But he Yellow Jackets drove 91 yards for a touchdown and a 25-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
The hosts had 451 yards of offense while BC had 365. The Yellow Jackets completed 11-of-14 passes while the Eagles were 15-of-36. BC had eight penalties while the hosts had just four.
In other local sports Friday:
College Baseball
Bowling Green 10, James Madison 6: Chase DeLauter went 2-for-5 with a homer for James Madison but the Dukes lost at home 10-6 to Bowling Green on Friday in non-conference baseball. Michael Morgan added a homer and two RBIs for the Dukes and Bryce Safferwich had two doubles. Liam McDonnell started on the mound for JMU while reliever Eli Ottinger was saddled with the loss. JMU fell to 0-4.
Pitcher Nick Stewart is scheduled to start Saturday for the Dukes as Bowling Green counters with Tyler Hays. Joe Vogatsky is slated to get the start Sunday for JMU against Gage Schenk of Bowling Green.
JMU announced Friday it would honor former Coach Brad Babcock for the rest of the season with decals on the middle back of player's helmets. Babcock won the most games in program history and led the Dukes to the College World Series in 1983 - the first program from Virginia to do so. He died last year. His son, Whit, played baseball for JMU and is the athletic director at Virginia Tech.
Field Hockey
Washington & Lee 7, Eastern Mennonite 0: The Royals went on the road and lost 7-0 in the ODAC opener.
Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 1: On Senior Day, host Bridgewater got two goals from Courtney Cooke and one each from Karianne Moyer and Allison Thompson to beat Sweet Briar 4-1. Brooke Hamm had five saves in goal for the Eagles.
Women's Basketball
The Bridgewater College women's basketball team will not compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament, the school announced Friday, due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Eagles were the No. 1 seed for the first time in 20 years; BC (4-0 this year) was slated to host Ferrum today in the quarterfinals. This is the also first year in decades that Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite did not play each other. The season ended Thursday for the Royals.
Sophomore guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) of Grottoes paced BC in minutes per game at 27.0 and averaged 5.8 points per contest in four starts. Senior Ahlia Moone averaged 15.5 points and 2.3 assists per game.
JMU Softball
The JMU softball team announced it would not play in the Liberty Invitational today due to COVID-19 issues with the Dukes' program.
EMU Volleyball
The EMU men's volleyball team opens its season today against Southern Virginia with a doubleheader at Yoder Arena in Park View. "Our captains are Jacob Durren and Nate McPhee," EMU Coach Danielle Lickey, starting her fourth season, said on the school's athletic website. "Both will make great impacts for the team as leaders and players." The Royals were 3-8 last season. Wyatt Bollinger (EMHS) is a senior from Harrisonburg.
Spotswood Basketball
Justin Kier (Spotswood) of Grottoes is averaging 9.6 points per game and has started 23 of 24 games for Georgia in men's basketball. He is a graduate transfer from George Mason. The Bulldogs host Alabama on today at 2 p.m.
