The velocity of the fastball keeps going up - and so does, perhaps, the pro chances for Keegan Oliver.
A right-handed pitcher and 2021 Bridgewater College graduate, Oliver has seen his fastball tick up gradually in the past year. And that led to a recent opportunity with the Frederick (Md.) Keys of the MLB Draft League.
"After the fall season, I just did a lot of long-tossing," he said of those sessions with former Riverheads and BC teammate Elijah Dunlap. "I was at 88 to 91 [miles-per-hour] last fall. The first game of the season at Bridgewater I hit 93 once and I slowly increased; I hit 93 a couple of times and then 94 and then I hit 95 about two or three times my last outing at Bridgewater."
He continued his progress earlier this year with the Montezuma Braves in the Rockingham County Baseball League before joining Frederick.
It was with the Braves in 2020 that he made his comeback after having Tommy John surgery in Charlottesville on July 27, 2019.
"After I pitched four innings, I felt something wrong with my arm," he said of pitching for the Braves earlier in 2019. "I went on vacation, and when I came back I still felt something in my elbow."
That led to the surgery.
Then in 2020, Oliver pitched again for Montezuma and was able to throw in front of pro scouts near the end of the season. That may not have happened had other circuits, like the Valley Baseball League, called off the 2020 campaign due to the pandemic.
"There was a scout who said I hit the low 90s," he said of pitching for the Braves in 2020.
Oliver is a former walk-on at Bridgewater who didn't see a lot of action for the Eagles, because of the short seasons of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
He pitched in just seven games and five innings for the Eagles this past spring, posting an ERA of 19.80.
But he was very impressive with Montezuma this year, striking out 27 batters in just 12 innings and posting an ERA of 1.50 while going 4-0 with three saves in eight regular-season contests.
"He was used strictly as a closer," Coach Chris Rush of the Braves said Monday.
"I saw him throw some in the summer of 2020," BC Coach and Fort Defiance graduate Ben Spotts told the News-Record on Monday. "He shows velocity, and the ability to pitch. He didn't get a lot of time for us the past two years. He did put the work into it. He is a good athlete and he has a passion for pitching. He has a fresh arm with an opportunity to keep moving forward."
Oliver had been in touch with the MLB Draft League. After the 2021 draft was over, the Keys had several pitchers leave the team for various reasons.
Then Oliver heard from Frederick around July 23 and headed to Maryland a few days later. "I would never hold a guy back from following his dreams," Rush said.
The right-hander was on a Frederick roster that included players from such college powerhouses as Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. James Madison pitcher Nick Stewart was with Frederick before Oliver got there.
He got to know teammates from Texas, Las Vegas, California - and one from Australia. "That was amazing," Oliver said.
Oliver was the only Division III product on the pitching staff for a few days. But with players heading back home, the Keys needed more depth and added some pitching from nearby Division III Hood College of Frederick before the season ended last weekend.
The Riverheads graduate was used in four games out of the bullpen for the Keys, whose pitching coach was former Major League hurler Glenn Dishman.
A native of Baltimore, Dishman pitched for San Diego, Philadelphia and Detroit from 1995-97. "He showed me a new grip for my curveball, which was great," Oliver said of Dishman.
After one rough outing, Dishman pulled Oliver to the side and they worked on a few things.
"I was mainly a fastball pitcher. You have to have more than one pitch than a fastball or sinker," Oliver said. "Those [hitters] are really legitimate. It was a really good experience. I need to get a lot better and focus on fastball control."
The manager for Frederick was Derrick May, who went to high school in Delaware and was an outfielder in the majors from 1990 until his career ended with the Orioles in 1999. He is the son of the late Dave May, another former big league outfielder who also played for Baltimore.
Oliver and his teammates used the first-base clubhouse at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, which for several years was a Single-A affiliate of Baltimore in the Carolina League. Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee pitched for Frederick in 2019 as an Orioles' prospect.
"It was really amazing. Everyone was welcoming; no one held any grudges," Oliver said of his time with the Keys.
Some of his teammates from Montezuma, and Coach Rush, made the trip to Frederick to see Oliver pitch.
And they have watched his progress over the past few years - so is he surprised with the increase in velocity over the past year?
"Oh, yea, big-time," said Oliver, who graduated from Riverheads in 2016.
Oliver has three more years of college eligibility. He doesn't plan to return to Bridgewater since the school doesn't offer a master's program in his major, biology.
Instead of focusing on school, he plans to continue to train and look for ways to get signed by a professional team.
"This is my passion - getting drafted and playing MLB," Oliver said.
"Maybe he gets a shot at Indy ball, who knows," Rush said. "I definitely think he has a chance to pitch at the next level. He has such a respect for the game and is a great kid."
