BRIDGEWATER — Davrion Grier scored 25 points to pace a balanced scoring attack as the Bridgewater men beat visiting Ferrum 88-83 on Saturday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference basketball. Will Bowser had 22 points off the bench for the Eagles, while Chandler Murray added 18 points and eight assists, Monte Simpkins had 11 points and eight rebounds and Liam Caswell had 10 points. The Eagles are 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the ODAC while Ferrum is 6-6, 1-2.
In other local action Saturday:
Men's Basketball
Roanoke 63, Eastern Mennonite 60 (OT): The Eastern Mennonite men lost 63-60 in overtime at home to Roanoke in ODAC play despite 16 points and 11 rebounds from DJ Hill and 12 points from Tie Evans. Tim Jones, who started the first 11 games, came off the bench and scored five points for the Royals. He still leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per contest this season. Josh Whelan (Fort Defiance) had seven points and five rebounds for EMU. The Royals are 2-10, 0-3.
Virginia 65, Virginia Tech 39: Braxton Key scored 18 points as Virginia won at home 65-39 over the Hokies. Virginia entered the game ranked No. 19 in the country. "They've got another very nice outfit," first-year Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, a 1986 graduate of Emory & Henry of the ODAC, told reporters of the Cavaliers.
Women's Basketball
Bridgewater 59, Randolph 42: Jasmyn Pierce and Ahlia Moone had 11 points and Madison Baum added 10 as Bridgewater won 59-42 on the road in ODAC play. Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) added seven rebounds and five points for the Eagles, who improved to 4-8, 3-2.
Ferrum 58, Eastern Mennonite 55: Jade Payton had 13 points and Jada Jackson added 12 but Eastern Mennonite lost at home to Ferrum 58-55. The Royals fell to 1-9, 0-4 despite outscoring the visitors 23-15 in the last quarter.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 59, Floyd County 51: Tyler Nickel scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as East Rockingham picked up a big 59-51 win over host Floyd County at the Chance Harman Classic on Saturday.
Tyce McNair added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (8-1), Da'rius Lam and Xavier Butler had eight points apiece and Kyle Evick finished with a season-high 11 rebounds.
Girls Basketball
East Rockingham 39, Culpeper County 36: In Crozet, Sage Fox and Lexi Baugher had nine points apiece as East Rockingham earned its second win of the season with a 39-36 victory over Culpeper County in the Play for Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School.
Makenna Siever and Breanna Dofflemyers added eight points apiece for the Eagles (2-8) in the victory.
