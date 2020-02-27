Several basketball players from Bridgewater College received honors Wednesday from the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Junior Ahlia Moone was named All-ODAC first-team and teammate Madison Baum was tabbed as Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was a third-team selection on the women's side. The No. 3 seed Eagles play tonight against Roanoke in the ODAC Tournament in Salem.
Chandler Murray, for the BC men, was a second-team pick while Davrion Grier was named to the third-team. BC lost at Hampden-Sydney on Tuesday in the tourney. In addition, senior Jordan Sondrol (Wilson Memorial) of the Shenandoah women's team was named to the first-team.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men's Lacrosse
Mary Washington 17, Bridgewater 11: Eric Husselbaugh had four goals and three assists for Bridgewater but the Eagles lost 17-11 in lacrosse. Chris Martel had five goals for BC in the season opener.
EMU Makes Change
Due to the inclement weather in the forecast, Thursday's softball doubleheader between Eastern Mennonite University and Southern Virginia University has been postponed to March 9 and will still be played at SVU. EMU now opens the season Sunday as part of the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
EMU Grad Kratz Faces Nats
Erik Kratz, 39, a former baseball standout for EMU, started at DH on Wednesday for the New York Yankees against the Washington Nationals in a spring training game in Tampa, Florida.
Batting ninth, he was 0-for-1 but drove in a run and scored a run. The former Harrisonburg resident is hitting .200 in three games this spring. The Yankees won 8-2 in a game that was halted by rain in the fifth.
Kratz was signed by the Yankees prior to the season as a non-roster player with an invitation to spring training.
Washington starter Joe Ross did not allow a hit or run in two innings. The other top players who made the long trip from West Palm Beach for the Nationals were outfielder Victor Robles and shortstop Trea Turner. Both were hitless for the defending world champs.
JMU Product Signs With Sun
Jazmon Gwathmey, 27, a former JMU basketball standout, has signed with the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA.
"We are excited about bringing Jazmon to training camp. She is a versatile wing with great length and WNBA experience. She recently led Puerto Rico to qualifying for the upcoming 2020 Olympics," the Sun said in a statement.
She has played overseas since 2016. From Liberty High in Northern Virginia, the 6-foot-2 player was drafted by Minnesota of the WNBA in 2016 out of JMU. Gwathmey has played recently in Italy, according to eurobasket.com.
- DN-R Sports Desk
