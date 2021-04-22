Bridgewater College senior running back Demetreus Jalepes and junior linebacker Brett Tharp each earned first-team All-ODAC honors as the league released its spring 2021 awards on Wednesday.
Jalepes, a second-team All-ODAC selection in 2019, rushed for 417 yards and three touchdowns in five games this spring. Tharp averaged 12.2 tackles per game and also had a pair of interceptions for the Eagles.
Jalepes is from Martinsburg, West Virginia while Tharp is from Baker and played at East Hardy in West Virginia.
Senior offensive lineman Cole Cooksey, along with defensive backs Shawn Harris and Dustin Green, made the second-team for Bridgewater.
The Eagles were 3-2 this season and won April 3 at Shenandoah in Winchester. BC played Shenandoah three times during the 2021 season.
ODAC Track
Twelve athletes from Bridgewater College and three from Eastern Mennonite were named to the All-ODAC indoor track and field squads.
For EMU, Broadway graduate Isaac Alderfer led the way with a pair of first-team honors, ranking No. 1 in the conference in both the mile and 800-meter runs. Alderfer set an ODAC record in the mile at 4:11.91 and broke the EMU record in the 800 with a time of 1:54.76.
Alijah Johnson was first-team all-conference in the 200-meter with the league’s best time of 22.60. Allison Shelley was a third-team All-ODAC pick in the mile.
Bridgewater freshman Adalia Coleman earned first-team honors in the 60-meter dash and third-team honors in the 200-meter dash while fellow sprinter Kacee was second-team in the 60 and first team in 200. Erin Fitzpatrick was named a third-team high jumper and Alicia Tucker second-team in the shot put. Cameron Terrell was second-team in the weight throw and third-team shot put.
For the Eagle men, Chase Rosenthall was a first-team high jumper, third-team long jumper and second-team triple jumper. Anthony Cadle earned third-team in the 5000-meter run while Keegan Avalos was third-team in the high jump. Peter Fulton was second-team in the shot and third in the weight throw. BC’s 4x400 meter relay team consisting of Avalos, Christopher Atkins, Da’Shawn Wilson and Michael Sheets was also third-team.
JMU Tennis
Holden Koons of the JMU men's tennis team was picked as the Player of the Week in Colonial Athletic Association, after he won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles against the College of Charleston and Norfolk State.
In college sports Wednesday:
Softball
James Madison 6, Longwood 0: JMU's Kate Gordon (Page County) hit the second pitch of the game for a homer to center and had two hits and drove in two runs as the Dukes won 6-0 to sweep a non-league softball doubleheader over host Longwood. Odicci Alexander was the winning pitcher for the Dukes while Sara Jubas also had two hits and drove in two. Alexander lowered her ERA to 1.40 this year.
In the first game, the nationally-ranked Dukes won 1-0 in Farmville as pitcher Alissa Humphrey (1.47 ERA) fanned 15 batters and gave up just two hits while Gordon drove in the run in the fifth and had two hits.
Women's Lacrosse
Washington and Lee 29, Bridgewater 0: Powerhouse Washington and Lee, No. 2 in the country, crushed Bridgewater 29-0 in ODAC women's lacrosse. The Eagles fell to 3-7, 3-5 while the Generals are 11-0, 8-0.
Men's Lacrosse
Bridgewater 22, Virginia Wesleyan 12: Eric Husselbaugh had seven goals, Connor McLean and Colby Smith added four each and Justin Calabrese pitched in with three as Bridgewater crushed Virginia Wesleyan 22-12 in ODAC men's lacrosse. McLean had a team-high seven assists as the Eagles improved to 3-4, 3-4 while Virginia Wesleyan fell to 0-3, 0-1.
BC Tennis
Washington and Lee 6, Bridgewater 3: The Eagles lost 6-3 in women's tennis in ODAC action to Washington and Lee.
Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Emory & Henry 2: Bridgewater went up 10-0 in the fifth set and took the match 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25 and 15-6 in ODAC women's volleyball. Grace Hayes had 45 assists for the Eagles while Hope Jennings and teammate Sienna Sulllivan each had 16 kills.
The Eagles are now 7-4, 7-4 while the Wasps fell to 3-7, 3-7.
Baseball
Mary Baldwin won the first game in school history Wednesday, with an 8-1 decision at Greensboro in North Carolina. Sophomore second baseman Jacob Cude (East Rockingham) of Elkton was 1-for-3 with a run scored and he drove in a run for Mary Baldwin.
Washington and Lee 12, Eastern Mennonite 5: The Royals lost on the road 12-5 to Washington and Lee in ODAC baseball. EMU is 5-9, 5-9. Jordan Jones, Brett Lindsay and John Judy had two hits for EMU while left fielder Jacob Merica (East Rockingham) was 1-for-4.
