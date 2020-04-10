The season ended early but senior Emilia Tumminello feels good about her college career in equestrian at Bridgewater College.
"All four years, I put in a lot of work and effort into riding," she said on the school athletic website. "It was very satisfying this year to see all that hard work pay off with some good results."
"I started riding competitively when I was about 11 years old, but I didn't ride at all while I was in high school," she added. "So when I got to Bridgewater, I had some knowledge but I didn't have the strength. It was a matter of expanding my knowledge and getting in shape."
The Suffolk resident is a biology major and was part of the Flory Honors Program. She was also an all-academic selection in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"My goal is to become a physician's assistant. That means more school, but that's my career path."
EMU Basketball
Julien Hagerman, a senior basketball player at Millbrook High in Winchester, has committed to play at Division III Eastern Mennonite University, according to The Winchester Star. The Daily News-Record is a sister paper with the Star.
Hagerman is a 6-foot-2 shooting guard and averaged 14.2 points per game and then the Winchester area with three-pointers with 62. He shot 35.4 percent from long range and 74.1 percent from the free-throw line as he made 63 of 85 shots.
He was the Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year, an All-Region 4C and Winchester Star All-Area First Team pick. Hagerman was also a Class 4 Second Team All-State selection. He will study physical education.
EMU was 5-20 overall and 3-13 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this past season. The Royals did not make the 10-team playings in the 13-school conference.
MLB Flashback
On this date, April 11, in 2008, Turner Ashby graduate Brian Bocock was 2-for-4 for the San Francisco Giants in a loss at home to the St. Louis Cardinals. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Kyle Lohse. It was the 11th game of Bocock's Major League career and the second in which he had two hits in a game. He broke in with the Giants in 2008.
Nationals News
Mike Rizzo, the general manager of the world champion Washington Nationals, told reporters in a conference call Friday an employee of the team has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Nationals beat the Houston Astros in the World Series last October.
"The person tested positive well after we shut down the facilities in West Palm Beach and D.C. which was good, and fortunately he's resting at home and doing well," Rizzo told reporters. "His guarantine has ended, and he's been fever and symptom-free since then, so the doctors think that he's in a good position."
The employee is not a player on the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.