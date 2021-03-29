The Bridgewater College softball team is unbeaten — and a Rockingham County core has made that possible.
The Eagles swept Ferrum on Saturday in a doubleheader in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, thanks to local products in the first four spots in the batting order in both games: senior third baseman Katrina Martin and junior second baseman Torie Shifflett of Turner Ashby, freshman first baseman Samantha Hensley of East Rockingham and junior catcher Sarah Wimer of Broadway.
“They batted back-to-back in high school,” BC Coach Megan Pleskovic told the News-Record on Sunday of Martin and Shifflett. “If one of them doesn’t get on base you can almost guarantee the other one is going to.”
Shifflett had two hits in the second game in the 7-6 win over Ferrum, while the other three BC starters each had one hit. Hensley (.533) had three hits in the first game Saturday while the other three county products each had one hit in the 10-2 victory.
“She is not your typical freshman hitter,” Pleskovic said of Hensley. “She is so unbelievably disciplined at the plate. When you see her at-bat, you think she is an upperclassmen. The four of them are seeing the ball so well.”
Martin drove in two runs in the first game while Wimer and Shifflett each scored two runs in the second game. Emma Killion was the winning pitcher in the second game while Brantley Swift allowed just one earned run on 10 hits in the opener for the Eagles.
Wimer is hitting .467 with two homers and a team-high eight RBIs in just 15 at-bats while Martin (.385) has two homers and six RBIs in only 13 at-bats. Shifflett is hitting .438. The four local players have combined for 20 of the team’s 28 RBIs.
The Eagles were 13-3 last year in the first season under Pleskovic when the season was halted due to the pandemic. “We were on a roll. Everything was starting to click together,” the second-year coach said. “It really didn’t skip a beat; we owe our upperclassmen a lot. I felt I was able to roll with the punches.”
Bridgewater, now 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the ODAC, is scheduled to play two more ODAC games on Monday in Park View against host Eastern Mennonite. The first game is slated to start at 3:30 p.m.
“They also have a lot of Valley talent as well. A lot of our players know each other,” said Ohio native Pleskovic, who added her team has a mental skills coach that has helped during the pandemic.
Sydney Layman (Broadway) is a senior infielder for the Eagles and has played in all four games.
In other weekend action:
College Softball
James Madison 2-4, Elon 0-5: James Madison split two games with host Elon on Saturday in Colonial Athletic Association softball, winning the first game 2-0 and falling 5-4 in the nightcap.
Alissa Humphrey was the winning pitcher in the first game and is now 6-0 this season for the Dukes.
Sara Jubas was 6-for-7 in the two games with four doubles and a homer. Kate Gordon (Page) was two-for-four on Saturday. Ally Repko (Broadway) drove in two runs for Elon in the win. The Elon coach is Kathy Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate.
James Madison 10, Elon 3: In a single game Sunday in North Carolina, Elon led 3-0 after the first two innings and the Dukes didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning, when they scored three runs to tie the game at 3-3. The Dukes scored seven in the top of the seventh for the 10-3 win as Gordon had two hits and drove in two in the contest.
Sophomore Carley Davis (Turner Ashby) started at catcher for Elon and scored a run. JMU is 11-1, 2-1 in the CAA while Elon is 8-13, 1-2.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 2, College of Charleston 1: James Madison won on the road 2-1 Saturday over College of Charleston in CAA action as Ethan Taylor had his first two career goals and TJ Bush had a strong day as the goalie.
JMU is 3-0-1 and 2-0 in the CAA while the Cougars are 0-3-3, 0-2-1.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 2, College of Charleston 1: On Sunday, Ginger Deel and Hannah Coulling scored for James Madison in a 2-1 win over the College of Charleston in CAA women’s soccer. JMU is 2-2-1, 2-2-0 while the Cougars are 0-8-1, 0-3-1.
Women’s Volleyball
Roanoke 3, Bridgewater 1: Grace Hayes had 41 assists for Bridgewater but the Eagles lost on Saturday to Roanoke in ODAC volleyball 29-27, 21-25, 25-19 and 27-25.
Bridgewater 3, Shenandoah 1: Bridgewater won 25-14, 25-16, 20-25 and 25-14 in ODAC volleyball over Shenandoah on Saturday as Lauren Nofsinger and Lisa O’Grady each had 12 kills while Hayes had 34 assists.
The Eagles are now 3-1, 3-1 while Shenandoah is 3-1, 2-1.
James Madison 3, William and Mary 1: Miëtte Veldman had 14 kills and Caroline Dozier had 30 assists as James Madison beat William & Mary 25-9, 21-25, 25-15 and 25-22 on Saturday in CAA volleyball.
The win clinched the CAA South title for the Dukes and a spot in the championship tournament. JMU (7-2, 6-1) beat the Tribe 3-0 on Sunday to give Coach Lauren Steinbrecher her 200th win.
Emory & Henry 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Paris Hutchinson (Wilson Memorial) had 18 kills for EMU but the Royals lost 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 to the host Wasps on Saturday.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Guilford 0: Playing in Emory, the Royals swept Guilford 25-11, 25-18, 25-21 in ODAC volleyball with a season-high 11 service aces as a team.
Guilford is 0-3, 0-3 while EMU is 3-3, 3-3.
Women’s Lacrosse
Randolph-Macon 19, Bridgewater 3: Katy Petersheim had two goals for Bridgewater but the Eagles lost 19-3 in ODAC lacrosse on Saturday to Randolph-Macon 19-3.
The Eagles are 1-2, 1-1 while the Yellow Jackets improved to 2-1, 1-1.
Ferrum 20, Eastern Mennonite 2: Meghan Hickey and Morgan Tricarico scored for Eastern Mennonite, but the Royals lost 20-2 after trailing 14-2 at halftime. EMU is 0-2, 0-2 while Ferrum is 6-3, 1-2.
Baseball
Bridgewater 7, Ferrum 6: The visiting Eagles of Bridgewater scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held on to beat Ferrum 7-6 in ODAC baseball on Saturday. William Flanagan picked up the win out of the bullpen while Tucker Hrasky got his fourth save with two innings of clean work.
Jonathan Sexton had two hits and drove in two runs and Timothy Hopson drove in four runs for BC. Leadoff man Jarret Biesecker drew four walks, though he didn’t score.
Grey Sherfy (Turner Ashby) started in center for Ferrum and was hitless with one RBI. Clayton Michael (Fort Defiance) started at short for Ferrum, batted second and was also hitless. The second game was called off due to weather.
Lynchburg 11, Eastern Mennonite 5: Catcher Ray Tricarico had two of five hits for Eastern Mennonite, but the Royals lost 11-5 in ODAC baseball on Saturday to host Lynchburg. The second game was called off Saturday due to inclement weather. EMU is 3-3, 3-3 while LC is 11-8, 4-2.
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 15, Randolph-Macon 9: Connor McLean had two goals and five assists and Eric Husselbaugh added three goals and one assist as Bridgewater beat Randolph-Macon 15-9 in ODAC lacrosse on Saturday.
The Eagles are 1-3, 1-3 while the Yellow Jackets fell to 3-3, 2-1.
Men’s Tennis
William and Mary 4, James Madison 3: The Dukes lost on Saturday in CAA men’s tennis to William and Mary 4-2. JMU is now 4-5 while the Tribe is 5-4, 1-1.
Women’s Tennis
James Madison 6, Elon 1: Visiting James Madison won 6-1 over Elon on Saturday in women’s tennis. JMU is 8-2, 4-0 this season while Elon is 11-4.
Swimming And Diving
Lindsey Hammar of JMU took silver and teammate Emily Gross claimed bronze in the CAA Diving Championships at the University of Delaware over the weekend in the 1-meter finals. JMU had six of the top eight finishers in the event. JMU’s John Wolsh was named Co-Diving Coach of the Year in the CAA — his fifth such honor.
“This was the final meet for four seniors. They are outstanding young women and I am very proud of them,” said Wolsh in a statement from the school. “Our underclassmen rose to the occasion this weekend. We will miss our senior leaders next year.”
Women’s Golf
Bridgewater won the seven-team event this past weekend in women’s golf with a team score of 325 — 18 better than the next team at the Knights Invitational in Buena Vista. BC was paced by junior Heather Donnelly, who shot a 72 for her first college win. She beat her previous BC best by eight strokes.
Men’s Golf
James Madison got in about 16 holes at the Tar Heel Invitational on Saturday in North Carolina before storms suspended play.
Men’s Track
Host Bridgewater won six events Saturday at the Doc Jopson Invitational track meet, and Christopher Atkins was part of two of them. He won the 400 meters and was part of the winning 4 x 400 relay.
Women’s Track
The host Eagles won 10 events Saturday in women’s track at the Doc Jopson event and swept the throwing events. Alicia Tucker won the hammer and shot, Cameron Terrell won the javelin, and Olivia Kloser took first in the discus.
Alijah Johnson won the 200-meter event in 21.94 for the Eastern Mennonite on Saturday in the Jack Toms event at the University of Lynchburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.