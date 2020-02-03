BRIDGEWATER — Erika Nettles came off the bench and scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds along with two steals and a pair of blocks as Bridgewater cruised to a 62-43 win over visiting Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action in Nininger Hall on Saturday.
Madison Baum added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Eagles while Makayla Johnson had eight points and 11 rebounds. Spotswood alum Mary Ruth Shifflett also had another solid performance for Bridgewater with seven points, four rebounds, two steals and a block.
The Eagles have now won nine in a row — their longest winning streak since 2010-11 and will return to action Saturday when they travel to Ferrum.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 79, Roanoke 67: In Harrisonburg, Chloe Roach had 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals as Eastern Mennonite led start to finish in a 79-67 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Roanoke on Saturday.
Emily McCombs added 21 points, seven rebounds and a trio of steals for the Royals while Wilson Memorial alum Lexi Deffenbaugh finished with 13 points and five assists.
Also chipping in for EMU (3-15, 2-10 ODAC) was former Broadway standout Chrissy Delawder with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds while Jade Payton finished with six points, a pair of blocks and two steals in the victory. The Royals will be back inside Yoder Arena again on Tuesday when they host ODAC rival Shenandoah.
Men’s Basketball
Ferrum 73, Bridgewater 65: Chandler Murray scored 24 points, but Bridgewater was outscored 12-5 over the final 3:36 as Ferrum pulled away for a 73-65 victory over the Eagles in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at home on Saturday.
Will Bowser came off the bench and scored 13 points for Bridgewater while Davrion Grier had 11 points, five assists and a pair of blocs and Monti Simpkins had seven points and a team-high 12 boards in the loss.
Former Harrisonburg standout Kajuan Madden-McAfee finished with nine points, seven rebounds and a steal in the victory for the Panthers (9-10, 4-6 ODAC).
The Eagles (6-14, 2-9 ODAC) will return to action Wednesday when they host Randolph-Macon, who is the top team in the ODAC and currently ranked No. 3 in the latest D3hoops.com Top 25 poll.
Eastern Mennonite 70, Randolph 63: Tie Evans scored 19 points as Eastern Mennonite picked up its second consecutive Old Dominion Athletic Conference road win with a 70-63 road victory over Randolph on Saturday.
Adding to the Royals attack was Tim Jones with 17 points while Kobi Alexander added nine. DJ Hill and Michael Williams each finished with eight points and seven rebounds in the victory for EMU.
With the victory, the Royals avenged a loss on Jan. 11 to the Wildcats and moved them into a three-way tie for ninth place in the ODAC standings. That keeps them firmly in the hunt for the 10th, and final, spot in the ODAC tournament later this month.
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 58, Christ Chapel 52: In Harrisonburg, Aviwe Mahlong had 19 points, eight rebounds and a trio of assists as Eastern Mennonite earned a big 58-52 win over Christ Chapel on Saturday.
The Flames entered the contest as the top ranked team in the latest Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III poll while CCA was eighth.
Trey Gillenwater added 12 points and four assists for EMHS in the victory while Chance Church had 11 points six rebounds and a trio of assists.
Also chipping in for the Flames (15-5) was Adam Hatter with eight points and five assists and Will Hess with six points.
Graham 76, Spotswood 61: Rob Smith scored 28 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career, but Spotswood suffered a 76-61 non-district loss to Graham at the Adam Ward Classic in Salem on Saturday.
Ryan High added 17 points for the Trailblazers in the loss while Carmelo Pacheco finished with seven in his first game back from injury. Traevan Williams also chipped in for Spotswood (13-5) with four points while Jaden Shifflett had three.
Girls Basketball
Holy Cross 35, Eastern Mennonite 32: Maya Ferrell had 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite suffered a 35-32 loss to Holy Cross in Blue Ridge Conference action in Lynchburg on Saturday.
Halie Mast added nine points for the Flames (11-6, 4-3 BRC) while Joelle Blosser finished with six.
Wilson Memorial 63, Riverheads 56: In Fishersville, Brooke Cason scored 15 points, all on 3s, as Wilson Memorial picked up a big 63-56 Shenandoah District victory over rival Riverheads on Saturday.
Also adding to the well-balanced Green Hornets (10-8, 4-2 Shenandoah) attack was Serenity Stacy with 13 points, Korinne Baska with 12 and Ashley Morani with 10. Hannah Grubb led the Gladiators (9-6, 3-3 Shenandoah) with a game-high 19 points.
Men’s Volleyball
Medaille 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Drew Bennett had four kills and Wyatt Bollinger had three kills and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-20, 25-22, 25-12 sweep at the hands of Medaille in the second game of a tri-match played at Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
Neo Carter added five digs for the Royals, who also suffered a loss earlier in the day.
In the first match, Martin Pou had four kills and a trio of blocks, but Mount St. Joseph cruised to a 25-10, 25-22, 25-12 sweep on their home court.
Bennett had 12 assists in the match for the Royals (0-2) while Andrew Livioco scooped up five digs. EMU will host Immaculata in its home opener Saturday at Yoder Arena.
Ariel, Jackson Named USTFCCCA All-Academic
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Bridgewater College women’s cross country team was named an All-Academic Team by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday.
Additionally, Calista Ariel and former Spotswood standout English Jackson were both named All-Academic individuals. In order to qualify for that distinction, athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 and finish in the top 25 percent of their respective regional championship meet.
Both runners earned first-team All-ODAC honors and competed at the NCAA Division III cross country national championships this past season.
