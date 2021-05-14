Last weekend, right-handed pitcher Waring Garber faced a familiar foe in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
This Saturday, the Bridgewater College junior will face a powerful one - a Lynchburg squad that beat the No. 6 seed Eagles by a combined score of 29-2 in two games earlier this month.
A Turner Ashby product, Garber is on tap to be the starter in game one Saturday at noon at No. 2 seed Lynchburg in the first game of a best-of-three series in the semifinals.
“The mood has been great. We have had a really good week of practice," said Garber, who grew up in Bridgewater. "The guys have been really energetic. We are ready to go for this week. We are doing film sessions to find some tendencies to help us out."
There will be two games Saturday, with a third if needed on Sunday. No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite is at No. 4 Shenandoah this weekend in the other series.
EMU plans to use the same pitching rotation as last weekend: senior John Judy (2-3, 5.97) in game one Saturday in Winchester, junior Brendon Barrett (4-3, 3.49) in game two and junior Gage Riddick (1-2, 6.75) in game three, if needed.
"He is starting to pitch his best baseball," EMU Coach Adam Posey said Friday of Judy, from Hampshire High in West Virginia. "Brendan is the ultimate competitor. Gage was pitching on pure adrenaline" in the clinching win Sunday at No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon.
Garber, who has also thrown in big games, was the 2017 Valley District Player of the Year for the Knights on the state-title squad. After looking at several colleges, including Randolph-Macon, Bridgewater, EMU and Salisbury, he decided to attend Roanoke as a freshman and play for Coach Matt McGuire in 2019.
“What led me to Roanoke in the first place was Matt," Garber said of McGuire, who stepped down at Roanoke after the 2020 season. "He kind of had the TA mentality. I just felt like it was a good fit."
But after one year, Garber decided to transfer to Bridgewater.
“Roanoke is very expensive to go to,” said the business administration major, who plans to take advantage of the NCAA rule and stay an extra year at BC. “I felt like I needed to switch it up in the classroom. I wasn’t doing great in the classroom [at Roanoke]. I have been a lot better in the classroom and saving some money, too.”
"He was a guy I knew coming out of high school," said BC Coach Ben Spotts, who was at EMU when Garber decided to attend Roanoke. "I knew he was a really good player. When I came to Bridgewater, the word was he was looking to transfer back home. I thought this was a great opportunity for him to come in and impact our program and a great fit for him."
Garber (2-4, 4.95), who leads the Eagles in innings pitched this year at 43.2, went 5.1 innings on May 8 at Roanoke and gave up two runs, none earned, in a 4-3 win in the first of two games. BC won the second one to knock off the No. 3 seed.
"I know a lot of the guys. It was really fun to play against those kind of guys, some of my best friends to this day. I talk to three or four of them every day,” Garber said. “I didn’t look at it as an advantage since we didn’t play against those guys last year. I feel like I am a completely different pitcher than I was as a freshman. I know a lot of things can change in those two years.”
The challenge could be more intense Saturday against Lynchburg - the Hornets beat him 12-1 on May 2 as he started and lasted just 3.2 innings and allowed eight hits and six runs. Lynchburg is hitting .287 as a team, has 15 more homers than its foes (24-9) while sophomore Avery Neaves has 10 homers and 60 RBI in just 41 games and teammate Garrett Jackson has eight homers.
Spotswood graduate Adam Dofflemyer is a senior reliever for the Hornets. BC is 13-13 while Lynchburg is 30-11.
"They are a very talented offensive club. It also helped that they have played [41] games," Garber said. "They have some guys that can hit it around the yard and out of the yard. We have to minimize damage."
Garber, in 2020, was 1-1 with on save in 15 innings and had an ERA of 3.60 as a reliever and starter for the Eagles.
"He filled in some different needs for us last year," Spotts said. "He had some rough outings early but really started to settle down in his last three appearances before we had the shutdown due to COVID."
Garber pitched for the Bridgewater Reds last summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League. "He has four pitches he can throw for strikes," Spotts said. "His velocity has continued to grow each year. He has a great understanding of pitching; he has great mechanics."
He has also seen time on the infield with the Eagles but has one hit in just eight at-bats this year. It became clear early on his value was more on the mound.
"This year, it has come together. Let's face it, he really hasn't had a full season of college baseball until this year," said Spotts, a Fort Defiance graduate. "I think we are starting to see what Waring Garber can be this year. He has played such an important role for us on the mound."
Garber feels more comfortable as a starter.
"I really like being able to pitch deep into games and give my team the best chance to win. I take care of my arm - I go into the training room every single day of the week just to make sure everything is up to where it needs to be," said Garber, whose father, Todd, played baseball and football at TA and his mother, Baker, played field hockey at Notre Dame of Maryland University.
The other TA pitcher with the Eagles is Nick Griffin, a freshman reliever. "I have been really impressed with Nick," Garber said. "When he came in in the fall, he was really throwing well. It has been really nice to see as a freshman."
A key hitter is senior infielder Kevin Navedo, a Harrisonburg graduate and former high school rival. He paces BC with 29 RBI in 22 games played.
"He is unreal. He is playing really well right now," Garber said. "He is definitely one of the leaders on the team."
Garber was happy to see EMU knock off nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon last weekend. "It is cool to see two Valley teams in the semifinals," Garber said.
It will take another weekend of upsets for the Eagles and Royals to meet for the title. BC has won a league-best 14 ODAC titles while EMU has captured none, with just one title-game appearance, in 1983.
"That would be really cool to see," said Garber.
