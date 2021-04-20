Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo, a senior second baseman at Bridgewater College, was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball player of the week.
He hit .500 last week with two homers and drove in 12 runs. He had three RBIs without a hit, on three different plate appearances, in a 6-5 win at home April 13 against Eastern Mennonite.
Navedo told the News-Record last week he plans to take advantage of the NCAA rule that allows for an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
In other college sports Monday:
Men's Tennis
Bridgewater 9, Ferrum 0: Bridgewater College's Canon Secord (Turner Ashby), Matthew Gordon (Stuarts Draft), Nick Kiser (Fort Defiance), Gabe Elder, Leyton Pullin (Wilson Memorial) and Bryce Cline won their singles matches as the host Eagles beat Ferrum 9-0 in ODAC men's tennis. Secord and Kiser won their No. 1 doubles match 8-2.
Women's Tennis
Lynchburg 9, Bridgewater 0: The host Eagles lost 9-0 in ODAC women's tennis to Lynchburg. Both teams entered the match 7-0 in the ODAC; the Eagles are now 8-1 overall while Lynchburg is 12-1.
JMU Lacrosse
James Madison lacrosse is No. 25 in the latest IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll, the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association announced Monday.
The Dukes are 7-4 after a 14-4 win at William & Mary and a 14-12 victory against Towson, ranked No. 15 at the time.
ODAC Softball
Bridgewater College softball, after four straight losses, will host Randolph-Macon for two games Tuesday. The Eagles are sixth at 7-7 in the ODAC while Eastern Mennonite is 0-11 and last out of 11 schools. The top eight schools make the playoffs that begin May 1.
Junior catcher Sarah Wimer (Broadway) paces BC in homers with five, RBIs with 22 and batting average at .387. Sierra Lantz (Broadway) is hitting .436 for EMU with four homers and Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) of Weyers Cave is at .324.
JMU Volleyball
JMU volleyball has promoted Travis Magorien to Associate Head Coach, the school announced Monday.
"Travis has done an exceptional job at JMU since his arrival three years ago," said Lauren Steinbrecher, the head coach, in a school statement. "He has taken a huge role in our offense and has helped us continue to build and grow during this pandemic. This season, Travis took over our recruiting coordinator position and has done it seamlessly."
College Baseball
Former LSU player Will Harris, who played for Staunton in the Valley Baseball League, remains on the Injured List for the Washington Nationals. He threw on the side Sunday, according to manager Dave Martinez.
The Nationals began a series at home Monday with the Cardinals while the Orioles begin a two-game trip to Seattle on Tuesday.
