Beans and Brews Festival returns for its third year of home-cooked, home-brewed fun in support of the local Bridge of Hope chapter this Friday.
Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham works to end and prevent homelessness for single parents and children through trained mentoring groups.
According to the website, 206 women and children were served in fiscal 2018-19, with 81% of exiting families securing sustainable housing and 93% of exiting families employed.
On Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Brothers Craft Brewing is hosting the festival with prize-winning chili and beer being served alongside live music.
Harrisonburg Homebrewers member Roger Jackman's Dusseldorf Altbier won April's brewing competition, so his batch will be sold with $1 from each pint going to Bridge of Hope. This year's chili cook-off was postponed, but last year's top chili will be sold to benefit the faith-based organization.
Local singer-songwriter Ebony Nicole is lending her vocals for the night from 6 to 8 p.m. and sharing original songs.
-- Staff Reports
