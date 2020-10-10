Nancy Mandeville does everything right. She exercises regularly. She doesn’t drink, and she doesn’t smoke. But the cancer didn’t care.
As a personal trainer at the Sentara RMH Wellness Center, Mandeville prides herself on following a healthy lifestyle, so she was shocked when she found the tiny lump on her chest while stretching.
“Some would call it luck. I think it was divine intervention because I was just stretching with my arms over my head, and I had an itch on my chest and I itched and it was like, ‘A-ha.’ It was like a little jelly bean,” she said.
As she approaches her one-year since diagnosis, Mandeville is surrounded by her close family. After months of surgery, chemo and an MRI last week, she is celebrating being cancer-free this month.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. In Harrisonburg, that brings the 18th Annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk, which runs from Oct. 11-31.
The race is hosted by Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation each year as a fundraiser for the Rockingham Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit breast cancer treatment and support at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Recreation and special events manager Matt Little of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Deptartment is the race director and said over 300 people have registered for the virtual race thus far. Organizers are hoping to attract 100 more participants to account for half the crowd as last year.
While the world may be on pause, Little said organizers moved forward with the event because cancer takes no days off.
“Breast cancer is not going away, so we still wanted to provide that opportunity as a fundraiser for the RMH center,” he said. “It’s still an ongoing fight, an ongoing battle that’s not going away, unfortunately, and we’re doing our part to help.”
Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women, globally, and second in the U.S. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women and one in 1,000 men in the U.S. are at risk for developing breast cancer, with an estimated 276,480 people newly diagnosed with the invasive cancer in 2020.
Deanna Lam has worked as a breast cancer nurse navigator at the Sentara Women’s Center for 10 years assisting newly diagnosed patients. In the early spring months during the pandemic, Lam said diagnosis numbers were drastically cut as the hospital only saw patients and performed screenings on people with palpable concerns to reduce contagion risks.
“Two people in the month of May felt lumps in their breast, but we would ordinarily have 15 or 16 newly diagnosed patients, so that goes to show most are found in mammograms,” she said.
As of September, Lam said 99 people have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer at Sentara.
Previously scheduled for Oct. 17, participants in the virtual race have a 20-day window to complete the run between Oct. 11-31, throughout which registration will remain open. Once the start date begins, the Parks and Recreation Department will begin posting testimonials from breast cancer survivors and individuals impacted by the disease on its social media pages.
In previous years, speakers of different backgrounds with various stories would lead the event’s opening to show how breast cancer can impact anyone.
“It was one of those cancers that doesn’t discriminate,” Mandeville said. “I did genetic testing, and this is not your BRCA gene. This is just your average age. I turned 63 and 63,64 is the target age to get breast cancer, the non-genetic kind. So it was a shock to me.”
Mandeville and her family are running on team Fit Nanna this year for the first time to honor her journey and celebrate her cancer-free diagnosis.
Funds from the race will go to pay for screening mammograms for under or uninsured people as well as hotel lodging for patients traveling for radiation therapy and wigs, according to Lam.
Last year’s race drew record crowds of nearly 800 participants. It wasn’t the 1,000-person event the organizers hoped for, but it was about a 100-person growth from the previous year. Parks and Recreation also offered a virtual option for the first time last year, breaking the ice for this year’s mandatory transition to online participation.
Little said online racing extends the net of available participants, and people from Florida to Ohio are signed up for this month’s event.
“The one thing that took us by surprise is the reach we’ve been able to get. We have participants from over 10 states across the country, which is kind of neat. It’s predominantly been a local race up and down the Valley,” Little said. “It just shows the importance of the race.”
Dick Myers is the returning title sponsor of the event. Last year, a team of five from the Myers family participated in the event. CEO Andy Myers said the business is proud to support Sentara RMH and the fight against breast cancer as the title sponsor for a second year.
“It just made sense to us when we were presented the opportunity. It’s certainly something we wanted to be involved in,” he said. “I think most everybody knows someone who has been impacted by the disease.”
Medals awarded by age and gender groups will not be given out this year.
Registration is $15 and can be completed over racesignup.com, where athletes can also record their race times or send them to Little at matthew.little@harrisonburgva.gov. For additional information visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/beat-breast-cancer-race.
