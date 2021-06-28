A Rockingham County judge scheduled a hearing for a Martinsville man accused of severely beating a hotel employee and attacking two officers early Saturday.
Eris Rubi Castillo, 27, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony attempted murder, two felony counts of assault and battery on a police officer, misdemeanor assault and battery and misdemeanor property damage.
Castillo was free on bond in Henry County for felony making a false statement about his criminal history.
Castillo appeared in Rockingham County General District Court Monday afternoon.
Instead of setting a preliminary hearing, Judge Christopher Collins appointed an attorney and scheduled a status hearing for Sept. 13.
“I understand that there’s a lot of evidence that needs to be collected,” Collins said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst is prosecuting the case.
The investigation into Castillo began when police were called to the Super 8 Motel at 3330 S. Main St. at about 5 a.m. for a disorderly conduct in progress.
Police say several callers reported a disturbance involving a man on the third floor, and another caller said a woman had been attacked and was unconscious with severe injuries.
Upon arrival, officers encountered Castillo, who was “extremely combative” with officers, according to the press release.
Police used a Taser on Castillo to capture him..
Once in custody, officers went to the third floor to help the victim. The woman, who was only identified as being an employee of the hotel, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where, as of Saturday, was in critical condition.
Law enforcement sources say the woman remains in critical condition, but sustained life-threatening injuries. They say charges would be upgraded if she succumbs to her wounds.
Castillo is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES or 274637.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.