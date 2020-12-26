Josh Bell was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of his private Dallas high school in 2011.
And while he was with the Pirates for nearly a decade before being traded last week, the slugging first baseman does have some connections to his new team in Washington.
Bell was teammates from 2016-18 in Pittsburgh with infielder Josh Harrison, who played for the Nationals in 2020 for the first time and has re-signed for next year.
And in 2017 Bell was on the Pirates along with right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson, a native of Lynchburg who played in college at ODU. Now Bell espouses to follow in the footsteps of Hudson - be part of a World Series winner.
“It’s definitely different, especially knowing that the team in place is very ready to go,” Bell told the media on Saturday from his parents' home near Dallas. “It definitely seems like a machine, and I’m just happy to be one of the turning parts of it.”
"It’s definitely exciting times. I think it’s everyone’s dream to go into spring training and to have that expectation to be in the postseason and hunt for that championship again. For me, it’s something that I embrace with open arms," he added.
Bell made his Major League debut in 2016 then hit 37 homers with an average of .277 for the Pirates in 2019 and was an All-Star.
He slumped to .226 with just eight homers in 57 games this past season and he said part of that reason was limited at-bats in spring training and the lack of access to video during the shortened season due to the pandemic.
Bell was the face of the franchise of the Pirates and he didn't mind that burden.
"I think it is all about what you make it," he said. "It is way more a blessing that it is a curse."
Bell was asked where he may fit in the lineup. He said he figures to hit after Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Victor Robles - perhaps not realizing that Robles slumped badly in 2020 and most likely will bat eighth before the pitcher in 2021.
"After the years they had in the past, it is definitely exciting," said Bell, who should slot back of speedy shortstop Turner and outfielder Soto.
Bell his very close to his father, Earnest, who pitched to him endlessly while the new Washington player was growing up in Texas.
"I am sure he will be around. He is hard to miss," Bell said of his father. "I know he is excited to check out the city."
The Nationals and Pirates have been trade partners in the past.
Washington traded some young players for veteran closer Mark Melancon during the 2016 season. Melancon was with Atlanta in the playoffs in 2020. Washington traded two pitching prospects last week for Bell.
Hudson, in 2017, pitched in a career-high 61 games with the Pirates. He recorded the last out of the 2019 World Series in Game 7 as the Nationals beat the Astros.
Zimmerman In Play
Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said acquiring Bell, a switch-hitter, doesn't mean that can rule out a "Zim reunion."
Zim is Ryan Zimmerman, the University of Virginia product who has been with the Nationals since 2005.
He did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 issues, noting that his mother has MS.
Zimmerman, who bats from the right side, has hit the most homers (270) of any Major Leaguer born in North Carolina. He was born in Washington, N.C. and moved to the Tidewater region of Virginia at an early age.
The Virginia native with the most homers is Willie Horton, who was born in Arno in southern Virginia and moved to Detroit at an early age with his family. He was teammates with Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County High) on the 1968 Detroit team that won the World Series. Horton hit 325 homers in the majors. Comer is the former baseball coach at Spotswood.
Oates Memories
Thursday marked the 16th anniversary of the death of Johnny Oates, the former Virginia Tech standout who played and managed for the Baltimore Orioles.
The former catcher is a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame. Oates was also a catcher in the majors for the Braves, Phillies, Dodgers and Yankees.
He died in 2004 in Richmond at the age of 58. He was born in North Carolina and grew up in Prince George's, near Richmond. Oates is also a member of the Virginia Tech athletic Hall of Fame.
