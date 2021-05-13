WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals have had a problem with first basemen - one has not been hitting and the other one is not so durable.
Josh Bell, in his first season in Washington, was hitting .133 before he smashed a two-run homer in the first inning here Thursday afternoon as the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1.
"That was by far my best swing of the year," said Bell, who played in 2020 for the Pirates. "We know we are a good team; it is just a matter of time before things come together."
It was just the second victory in the last nine games for the Nationals, who won before 8,710 fans on a sunny afternoon.
Former Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman, the other first baseman, is batting .303 with four homers but at age 36 could be in the last months of his injury-prone career. He didn't play Thursday.
Even after his homer, Bell grounded into a double play in the fourth and then struck out looking with two runners on base in the sixth on a day that home plate umpire Jeff Nelson took a lot of grief from batters.
Kyle Schwarber, hitting .189 through Wednesday, also hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Washington. He and Bell each have four homers with their new team.
"It was a good day for us," manager Dave Martinez said. "It upped our game. I have all of the confidence in the world in those two; just what we needed."
Said Schwarber, who played for the Cubs last year: "We want to score early and play great defense."
The real hitting star has been third baseman Starlin Castro, who had four hits Wednesday and then two more Thursday for the Nationals.
The winning pitcher was lefty Patrick Corbin, who entered the game with an ERA of 7.36 this year but allowed just one run in seven innings with nine strikeouts. At .167, his batting average is better than Bell's.
"His first couple outings, he wasn't throwing strikes. He gave us what we needed today," Martinez said of Corbin. "I think he is on the right track now."
"Everything felt good. I got ahead of guys today," said Corbin, who has a strong slider. "It was awesome to see the homers" by Schwarber and Bell.
Lynchburg native and former ODU standout Daniel Hudson came on in the eighth and struck out Bryce Harper and got Rhys Hoskins to ground out with two runners on base to protect a lead of 5-1.
Harper, after singling in the first and stealing second, struck out three times.
Austin Voth pitched the ninth in a non-save situation for the Nationals. "He has been really good," Martinez said of Voth.
Washington is now 14-19 while the Phillies fell to 20-18. Bell is hitting .140 while Schwarber is at .202.
Thursday was the 12th anniversary of the end of the 30-game hitting streak for Zimmerman, in 2009 at the Giants. Only two players with Washington Major League teams had longer streaks - Hall of Famers Heinie Manush and Sam Rice.
The Nationals begin a series Friday night at Arizona with Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33), the team's ace, slated to pitch against the team that drafted him out of the University of Missouri 15 years ago next month.
ODAC Baseball
Several members of the Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite baseball teams gained Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors Thursday.
Senior outfielder Jaylon Lee of EMU was a first-team pick, junior outfielder Jarret Biesecker of BC and senior infielder Brett Lindsay of EMU were named to the second-team and junior outfielder Jordan Jones and senior utility John Judy of EMU and sophomore pitcher William Flanagan of the Eagles were third-team picks.
BC is at Lynchburg and EMU is at Shenandoah for two games Saturday to begin the best-of-three series in the ODAC semifinals. The Royals are the No. 8 seed and BC is at No. 6.
Hanifee Update
Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee, a pitching prospect with the Baltimore Orioles, was placed on the 7-day IL this week by the Double-A Bowie Baysox. There was no other information available.
Hanifee was slated to pitch Saturday at home for Bowie in his Double-A debut. The last TA pitcher to appear in the minors with Bowie was lefty Jimmy Hamilton, who played for the Baysox in 2000-01. He was drafted out of Ferrum by Cleveland in 1996 and reached the Triple-A level with both Cleveland and Baltimore.
Doug Harris, a former James Madison pitcher, pitched for Bowie in 1995-96. He also pitched in the minors for the Royals and Marlins.
Abernathy Shines
TA grad Trent Abernathy, a senior pitcher for Concord in West Virginia, went nine innings and allowed just five hits and one run with nine strikeouts in a 15-1 win Thursday over Wheeling in the MEC tournament.
He lowered his ERA to 3.93 after going 9.1 innings in his previous start May 7.
