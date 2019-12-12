ELKTON — Coaches often preach the importance of players stepping up.
So on a night Spotswood girls basketball assistant D.J. Johnson had to step in for head coach Chris Dodson, it was fitting that the Trailblazers bench also came up in a big way.
The Spotswood reserves provided a spark and it ignited a fire in the starters as the Trailblazers cruised to a 43-11 non-district rout of East Rockingham in Elkton on Thursday.
“We lacked energy,” said Spotswood point guard MacKenzie Freeze. “I think missing a few shots threw us off. That’s kind of been starting us slow for the last few games. We need to stop getting down. We just have to put the ball in the hoop to get us rolling.”
Just 2:18 into the game, with the game still scoreless, Johnson removed all five starters.
The longtime assistant for the Trailblazers, who is filling in for Dodson while he’s out indefinitely with a medical issue, said it was their second straight slow start to a game.
“We just played Albemarle on Tuesday and we had a very similar start over there,” Johnson said. “There was just no energy, missing layups. Over there, I let them play. When I took them out tonight, I told them, ‘I’m not going to watch it again.’ That second group came in and gave us some energy. Rebekah Weaver led that charge.”
Weaver, a 5-foot-5 guard who thrives as the sixth man for Spotswood, came into the game and immediately made an impact on both ends of the court with her energy.
The senior scored four of the Trailblazers’ six points in the frame and helped the Spotswood defense limit the Eagles to just three points in the opening quarter.
“I just feel like we came out unprepared to play against this team,” Weaver said. “We always underestimate teams and we came out not exactly ready, but we started to get there. Dodson has me play the sixth man so I can come out with a spark because I have a lot of energy. I was just trying to think of him and what he’d want me to do.”
The offensive issues continued for East Rockingham into the second quarter.
With the Trailblazers starters back in, Spotswood got points from Freeze, Stephanie Ouderkirk, Abby Branner and Madisyn Forloines and held the Eagles scoreless in the second quarter and were in complete control of the contest, leading 18-3.
“Offense is still a problem,” ERHS coach Paul Comer said. “I knew that’d be late for us, but we just have to keep plugging, man. I told those kids in the locker room, ‘We’re on murderer’s row right now with our schedule.’ I get it. For us, we have to stay the course.
“The offense is going to get better. Defensively, I thought we were great. We got a lot of good minutes out of a lot of kids and we’re playing hard. That’s where it starts. It’s effort. I thought we did what we could, but we’re just a little deficient offensively right now.”
The Eagles didn’t score again until Lexi Campbell hit a pair of free throws with 5:37 left in the third, but it was a 16-point Spotswood lead by that point and that continued to grow.
Johnson said that allowing the Trailblazers reserves — every players on the Spotswood roster saw action — to finish the first quarter was a big teaching point for his veteran squad.
“[SHS assistant coach] Amber [Sabbatini] wanted to bring the starters back in with two or three minutes left and I said, ‘Nah,’” Johnson said. “You want to make that message burn to them that they’re not getting the job done. I needed them to pick it up.”
Branner led Spotswood (4-0) with nine points while Freeze had eight points, four assists and three steals and Weaver finished with eight points and three steals of her own.
Despite what appeared to be a stingy defensive effort — Spotswood only gave up three field goals for the evening — the Trailblazers said they still have work to do.
“Defensively, we’re getting there,” Johnson said. “The energy is there at times. A couple of times, we’ll miss an assignment and leave an open shooter. It’s not like we want it and not where it was at the end of last year, but we’re making steps in that direction.”
Freeze said while the offense continues to improve, the defense will be relied upon.
During Spotswood’s run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship a year ago, the Trailblazers’ defense became the identity of the team down the stretch.
“It’s really important because we’re a big defensive team,” Freeze said. “We are long compared to most teams. We’re struggling with help defense. We’re struggling talking, too. We need energy. I think once we bring the energy, the defense will come easier.”
For the Eagles (0-4), it was another lopsided loss in a rough start to the season.
It’s uncharted territory for one of the city/county’s most successful programs over the past decade, but Comer said it’s something that will eventually make them better.
“We talk about the things we need to do,” Comer said. “It’s just taking them time to get comfortable getting by somebody, feeling that pressure. We’ll get there. I don’t know that I’ve ever been through that, but that’s part of it. It’s part of the growing steps for us.”
Weaver said games like Thursday’s will eventually make the Trailblazers better, too.
“I definitely think it will help us,” Weaver said. “We always have to have that one game where we play bad, so we can learn from it and then do better from there.”
And moving forward, she said she knows the importance of her role for Spotswood.
Whether it be an assistant filling in for a head coach or the reserves providing a spark for the starting five, Freeze said the Trailblazers will continue to rely on a full team effort.
“It’s really important to build our whole team,” Freeze said. “We’re all working together. The starters don’t get upset when they go in. It’s definitely needed, especially if we’re starting off slow. We need to be able to count on each other.”
SPOTSWOOD 6 12 16 9—43
EAST ROCKINGHAM 3 0 7 1—11
Spotswood (43) — Carrier 0 0-0 0, Bennington-Horton 0 0-0 0, Freeze 3 1-2 8, Weaver 4 0-0 8, Branner 3 3-4 9, Hansbrough 0 0-0 0, Adkins 1 0-0 2, Payne 1 0-0 2, Khalil 0 0-0 0, Forloines 3 0-0 6, N. Good 0 0-0 0, Ouderkirk 3 0-2 6, K. Good 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-8 43.
East Rockingham (11) — Hindle 0 0-0 0, Clayton 0 0-0 0, Foltz 1 1-1, 3, Fox 0 0-0 0, Vaughan 1 0-0 3, Campbell 0 2-4 2, Baugher 0 0-0 0, Siever 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Herring 0 0-0 0, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 4-6 11.
3-Point Field Goals — Spotswood (Freeze), East Rockingham (Vaughan).
