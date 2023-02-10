MARTINSBURG — Berkeley County bus drivers attended the Berkeley County Board of Education meeting to express their frustrations over the accident in which a child was hit.
They believe the bus driver should not have been fired, because it was not the bus driver’s fault the child got hit.
On Feb. 3, a total of nine buses called out in Berkeley County, causing 15 different adjustments to the normal bus route. On Monday, many bus drivers attended the board of education meeting to air their frustrations.
Two drivers signed up to speak during the citizens forum, and they requested that the board revisit the situation and explained that all the bus drivers are trained to do left-side pickups. One driver explained that she worked as a bus driver in Maryland for many years before moving to Berkeley County. In Maryland, students were not allowed to be picked up from the left side.
After they spoke, another driver requested a few minutes to speak, which the board allowed. He added that every day, students miss the bus. Drivers are informed and pick the students up if they are able. However, most of the time, these pickups are left-side pickups.
Later during the meeting, when Dr. Justin Schooley, assistant superintendent of human resources, discussed the latest transfers and resignations, board member Melissa Power spoke up and asked if there were any bus driver resignations or terminations. Schooley said there were none.
As the superintendent search continues in Berkeley County, the board reviewed the contract for Dr. Howard O’Cull’s help with that search, which passed 4-1, with Michael Martin against it.
“I believe we are making the wrong decision to hire a new superintendent and using the taxpayers’ money to search,” Martin said.
After discussing putting ads in the paper, Martin added another statement.
“Stephens is already qualified. I believe this sends the wrong signal to the community that we do not trust his ability,” he said.
Also during the meeting, the board reviewed the budget and draft calendar and held the first public hearing on the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The board went into executive session to discuss the Superintendent Annual Evaluation before the citizens forum. After the forum, board members discussed the Winter Benchmark and Berkeley County Schools Comprehensive School Improvement.
They also discussed the possibility of buying curriculum for the Berkeley County Virtual School from another county instead of spending time and money developing their own curriculum. All board members approved.
The board closed the meeting by going into executive session concerning a law enforcement issue.
