It took roughly two weeks to fill two city transit buses with food for the 12th annual Brent Berry Food Drive. But thanks to several dozen city and county first responders, it took about 30 minutes Friday to move it into the Salvation Army.
James “Bucky” Berry said he was pleased with the community’s support.
“Our mission is to stop at least one person from going hungry,” he said.
And the Berry family’s mission was accomplished.
The family collected enough food to fill the Salvation Army’s food pantry for roughly six months. The food pantry serves about 250 people a month.
Berry and his 21-year-old son, Brent Berry, started the drive because food pantries helped the elder Berry when he was a child.
Entering this year’s campaign, the family collected enough food to feed roughly 40,000 families.
This year’s collection started on Dec. 20 at Walmart on Burgess Road, but the collection moved to Red Front on Chicago Avenue after Walmart management told the campaign it had to leave by Christmas.
Zeeshan Seth, Red Front’s operations manager, said he didn’t have to think twice when he was asked if the food drive could set up shop in the grocery store’s parking lot.
“He’s part of our community,” Seth said. “We got together and filled that bus up.”
In fact, they filled up two buses.
The Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office helped unload the haul.
Deputy Fire Chief Matt Tobia, who was hired by the city last year, participated in the food drive for the first time.
Tobia said he was amazed at the community’s generosity.
“This community is an extremely giving community,” he said, adding that addressing food insecurity is important. “It takes a complete partnership between government agencies, non-governmental agencies and the community to address the complicated issues.”
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he’s thankful the Berry family does the drive.
“It was another huge success,” Hutcheson said. “It’s heartwarming to see [the Salvation Army] get restocked.”
Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English said his department will continue to help out as long as the Berry family continues its mission.
“Anytime we can provide assistance for them, it’s a positive thing,” he said. “It’s something we will always support.”
As this year’s campaign wraps up, Berry said, the planning for next year begins. Next year, he said, he plans on providing hot meals to the homeless.
