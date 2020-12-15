It didn’t take long for Tim Turner to realize that he was witnessing a special talent.
The veteran Broadway baseball coach said he only spent two weeks around his baseball program last spring before the Virginia High School League was forced to cancel the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Although it was a short period of time, 14-year-old Bransen Hensley immediately stood out as an eighth grader on the JV team. It wasn’t long after watching a couple of scrimmages that Turner said he knew Hensley was legit.
“I’ve seen him play as much as I’m going to as a player,” Turner said with a laugh. “I had seen him play several games the summer before at Broadway and heard a lot about him. … I saw enough of him last spring to make the comment to my assistants that we’ll have a spot for him to play and he will contribute on the varsity team when he is eligible.”
Last week, Hensley, who is now 15, announced his commitment to play Division I baseball at West Virginia University.
Despite not stepping on the field for an official game with the Broadway High School program yet, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound infielder used a strong showing on the travel circuit this year to find his future college home.
“It felt like home,” said Hensley, who hopes to study forestry or agriculture. “We live in the mountains and [the West Virginia campus] is in the mountains. Their baseball program is phenomenal. It’s a really successful program.”
When Hensley’s debut season at the JV level was cancelled in the spring, he said it wasn’t long after that he began playing in various states across the country with the Richmond Braves travel organization and seeking exposure.
That quickly came as Hensley’s ability to be a switch hitter at the plate, the added asset of being able to pitch at the high school level and his speed on the bases quickly gained attention of Division I coaches and earned recognition.
“We’ve actually been traveling a good bit,” Hensley said. “We’ve been to Florida, North Carolina, played here in Virginia some. We’ve played in some big tournaments and we shut down about a month and a half ago. I think I got recognized a lot because of my coaches with the Richmond Braves. They did a really good job.”
Hensley’s dad, Chad, played at Bridgewater College and has served as one of his coaches for most of his life.
“It’s helped me a lot because, obviously, he’s played college baseball and he knows what you have to do to get there,” Bransen Hensley said. “I think he’s been a big influence for me through it all and really helped guide me along the way.”
Hensley is the second player on Broadway’s roster to commit to a Division I program after senior outfielder Bryce Suters signed his letter of intent to play at James Madison last month. The Gobblers also feature several other college prospects in pitchers Jacob Petersheim, Noah Hertzler and others and are one of the area’s top teams.
“He’s coming into a winning team and he’s only going to make us better,” Suters said. “I’m so pumped for this year and what our team is looking like. We have depth through the lineup and in our pitching rotation. We have great coaches that will push us every single day. I expect — and I know our coaches do, too — to make a big statement this year.”
Missing his JV season was tough, Hensley said, but moving up to the varsity squad as a freshman is appealing.
“We’re going to have a really good team this year,” Hensley said. “That’s why I hope we play. We’re going to be a really good team this year and I think we can win a lot of games. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Turner helped Suters navigate through his prep career and the pressures that come with being a Division I commit after he committed to the Dukes as a sophomore. Now, he said he’ll take a similar approach this year with Hensley.
“This is all pretty new to us at Broadway” Turner said. “We’ve had some good baseball players in the past, but it’s been a while since we’ve had D-I caliber of kids. This is a good thing for Bransen and his family and it’s a really good thing for our community and our high school. More importantly, it’s a good thing for our program. We’ve got role models and now we have role models that have taken the next step into what a lot of young Broadway players hope to get to. We keep it positive on all fronts and talk about that a lot. There’s no doubt in my mind Bransen will handle this splendidly.”
Suters has seen Hensley play and called him “a great hitter from both sides of the plate.” He said his ability to put the ball in a variety of spots on the field and his speed around the bases gives him a lot of untapped potential.
“I honestly think I do have a lot more room for improvement,” Hensley said. “I’m going to get bigger and stronger, going to hit the ball harder, throw the ball harder. I think I have a lot more left in the tank.”
After dealing with the pressure of being one of the area’s top players himself, Suters knows what Hensley will deal with. He said he’ll do everything he can to help the freshman continue to keep pushing to become the best he can be.
“My biggest advice to him is to never stop grinding,” Suters said. “Yeah, he’s completed a goal of his that he’s worked for his whole life, but it doesn’t stop there. Embrace it and work toward becoming a starter in college or work to getting drafted out of high school. Those things are what is going to allow him to become the best that he can be.”
As of now, that pressure doesn’t phase Hensley as he continues to work toward his debut season with the Gobblers.
“I’m excited,” he said. “There’s always going to be people that hate, people that are running their mouth to you. You just have to ignore that and prove and show them that you committed there for a reason. They wanted you for a reason.”
That reason is why Turner knew so quickly that he had an elite talent in just a few short weeks last spring.
And it’s why the veteran head coach has even more reason to be optimistic about the future of his program.
“Bransen is a quiet kid and I love quiet players,” Turner said. “He goes about his business with a lot of focus. … He’s legit. He grabbed our attention pretty quickly and I think he’ll continue to grab other people’s attention this spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.