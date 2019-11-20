Just over a year ago, after receiving a call from James Madison cross country coach Dave Rinker to wish her luck at the Virginia High School League Class 3 cross country championships, Jessica Cantrell decided that was the moment she wanted to commit.
But things were different for the 2019 Broadway graduate back then, she admitted.
With the Gobblers, Cantrell won the 1,600-meter race at both the VHSL Class 3 indoor and outdoor track and field championships last year as a senior. She was also known around the city/county as the best female runner throughout the entire 2018-2019 school year.
Now a freshman with the Dukes, however, Cantrell said it hasn’t come that easy for her.
“I struggled this year in some of the races to stay focused," Cantrell said. "It’s harder because [the freshmen are] all used to running in the front. I’m not used to running in the middle of the pack. I’m not sure how to gauge exactly how to run from there. It’s just been an adjustment with that. Training with the girls has helped a lot, though. In high school, I didn’t really have that.”
The training program of a Division I cross country/track and field program is something many city/county athletes have said is arguably the biggest adjustment as a freshman.
Cantrell, who stands at just 4-foot-11 and is studying kinesiology with a focus in pre-physical therapy, said she has spent much more time in the weight room this year.
“We lift four days a week,” she said. “In high school, I didn’t really lift that much. The mileage is tough. I’m running 20 to 30 miles more [per week] than I did in high school. There’s a lot of intensity to every workout, every week. It’s a lot more than I ever did.”
Despite the adjustments, Cantrell started her college career off strong with a ninth-place finish out of 78 runners at the Bridgewater Invitational, which JMU won, on Aug. 30.
During that race, she set a personal record with a time of 15:16.8 in the 4K race.
“I was pretty nervous, but it was low-key,” Cantrell said. “I was actually a little sick, which was really frustrating because I wanted to be healthy for my first college meet. But it was a lot of fun and I just tried to focus on not putting too much pressure on myself.”
Since then, Cantrell has set other personal records in the 5K (18:53) at the Queen City Invitational and the 6K (22:29.6) at the Colonial Athletic Association championships.
She finished 47th of 84 runners in the CAA and will compete in the final race of the year this weekend at the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference championships in New York.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” Cantrell said. “I’ve focused a lot more on getting used to the training, rather than getting down on the results of my races. Coach Rinker said that as long as we’re running around the same times as we did during high school, we are doing a good job. That’s what I’ve done, so I’m pretty happy with it.”
Cantrell will also run both indoor and outdoor track for the Dukes, much like high school.
She said she’s hoping to eventually see her times start dropping throughout the year.
“I just want to keep getting used to the training and stay injury-free,” Cantrell said. “Hopefully, I’ll drop some time from high school or stick around the same like he wants.”
Whether she sees significant progress soon or it takes some time throughout the course of her career, Cantrell has made an immediate impact during her first semester at JMU.
And much like she knew immediately after a call with Rinker a year ago that she wanted to stay close to home for college, she has no hesitation when proclaiming her love now.
“I love it so much,” Cantrell said. “It’s so much better than high school. I like everything more. The atmosphere at the school, no matter if it’s in practice or going to classes, is amazing. I just love everything about it, honestly. I really can’t say enough good things.”
Former Trailblazers Playing Key Role For BC
It’s been quite the debut for Bridgewater College freshman Mary Ruth Shifflett.
Shifflett, a 2019 Spotswood graduate and key member of the 2019 state championship team, has posted back-to-back double-digit games during the Eagles’ 0-3 start in basketball.
In an 86-82 loss to Gettysburg on Saturday, Shifflett went 5-for-9 from the floor for 12 points and followed that up with 11 more in a 106-67 loss to Christopher Newport.
McKenzie Jenkins, another former Trailblazer that transferred into the program this season from Mary Washington, is averaging five points per game.
Harrisonburg’s Lichti Making A Splash At Goucher
Josh Lichti, a 2019 Harrisonburg graduate, is making a splash for Goucher College.
The freshman forward has started all five games for the Division III men’s basketball program near Baltimore and is averaging 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
Lichti also ranks second on the team in minutes played (28.6) this season.
East Rock Duo Finishes Strong Junior Year
Former East Rockingham standouts and friends Jaylen McNair and Javon Butler put a cap to their strong all-around junior seasons with Glenville State of West Virginia earlier this month in football.
McNair finished 77-of-126 passing for 791 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in eight games this season. He also rushed for 190 yards.
Butler, a second-team All-Mountain East Conference selection, led the Pioneers in receiving with 43 catches for 654 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.