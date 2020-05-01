The days of the week aren't so relevant for Ben Alderfer anymore.
But even as he admittedly gets caught lost trying to keep track of what day of the week it is as COVID-19 has put him in a quarantine that's left him feeling numb at times, the Broadway senior said there are two times per week — Tuesday and Friday — where a sense of reality comes back to the situation that he's facing.
"Those nights, I’m usually thinking, ‘Wow, I could be playing a soccer game right now,'" said Alderfer, who played defender for the BHS boys soccer team. "It’s really tough trying to process that all.”
When the Virginia High School League canceled spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, that left countless seniors across the city/county devastated at the thought of not playing the sport they love. Alderfer's story, however, dates back to December with the Gobblers boys basketball squad.
The Toughness
Coming into hoops season, Alderfer was one of Broadway's captains. He was an experienced, third-year varsity player and had developed a reputation the winter before as a physical, hard-nosed forward willing to do the dirty work for his squad's success.
“Since I was a third-year varsity player, a senior, a captain on the team, I felt like my role was pretty important, especially helping out with younger players and giving them advice whenever I could because of my experience," Alderfer said. "I think I had some insight that I could give them to help them and help the team grow.”
His growth physically started before that year, though.
Alderfer, along with fellow senior Jaxson Jameson, both spent time at Rocktown CrossFit in Harrisonburg. By the time Alderfer got to his senior season, he was a 6-foot-3, 185-pound bruiser that had evolved his game enough to be considered a legitimate Division III basketball prospect coming into the year.
“He’s a kid that I’ve had in the program that, academically, was a superior kid that represented our program in the classroom," Broadway boys basketball coach Dwight Walton said. "He started a trend with a group that really did things the right way. To represent our school and our community, he was that type of kid that you were really proud to have. On the court, he’s a young man that worked so hard to get better. The biggest thing I saw in him was the dedication he made to make himself physically stronger to separate him from a lot of people. From even his junior year to his senior year, he surprised a lot of people with the difference he made for us in that area."
As a junior, Alderfer averaged 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as the front-court partner to former standout Seth Keim. Coming into his senior season, his role was expected to increase and it did in the early portion of the year.
But what he brought most to the Gobblers was a toughness that the program has become known for over the past decade, Walton said, and that's something that helped other players get better. Fellow senior forward Wes Delawder and junior forward Nate Tinnell both benefited from the physicality Alderfer brought on a day-to-day basis.
"He made a lot of players better," Walton said. "They had to deal with Ben every day and they figured out real quick that if they didn’t play more physical, they were going to get beat up every day by Ben. That’s something he changed for our team and made us better.
"He was a solid player that just dedicated himself. He had an extremely high basketball IQ. He played with no second thoughts his senior year. He just went out and played. He surprised a lot of coaches and players with how much of a threat he became. When you thought of Broadway, I think one of the first things people thought of was, ‘How are we going to deal with Ben Alderfer?’ He changed the mindset of people. That was just hard work. He put the time in on the floor.”
Alderfer averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest as a senior while shooting 52 percent from the field. He was well on his way to having a career year while aiming to lead the Gobblers to the state tournament, but a wave of adversity soon tossed the senior's final season off track.
"The Concussion Journey"
It was early December and the Gobblers were off to a hot start as one of the best teams in the city/county. Much like similar years, Broadway had set up a challenging non-district schedule, which included facing Class 5 Potomac Falls at their home Tip-Off Invitational tournament.
The Gobblers lost that game but suffered an even bigger setback in the final minutes when Alderfer took a charge off a Panthers player and bounced his head off the hardwood floor.
The pain was immediate, Alderfer said, and he suffered headaches and vision problems for close to two weeks as he was diagnosed with a concussion.
He returned just before Christmas, for a Rockingham County rivalry game with East Rockingham. He came off the bench as he tried to ease into action slowly and stayed on the court for just over a month. Then, in a Valley District contest against Waynesboro in early January, he suffered a second concussion.
"That was relatively severe, but not as bad as the first," Alderfer said. "It was in the third quarter and I continued to play through the rest of the game. But over the next few days, I really started to feel the symptoms."
The recovery for Alderfer from his second concussion was quicker, he said, as he returned to action a week later against Turner Ashby. He played well and was getting back to a point where he could have potentially returned to the starting lineup. But after just two games, he suffered a third, and final, concussion against Spotswood that forced the BHS athletic training staff to rule him out for the remainder of the season.
"That was it," Alderfer said with a sigh. "That was my concussion journey."
The Tears
When Alderfer found out his senior year of basketball was coming to an end early, he said he was devastated. He had been around the program for as long as he could remember and had been looking forward to his final season with the team for quite some time. Now, in the blink of an eye, it was gone.
"It was pretty awful," Alderfer said. "I’ll be honest. It was a super, super emotional time. I’ve been playing with Jaxson, Nate, and Caleb [Williams] and all of them since I was a little kid. There were several times [Jameson] and I would sit in the locker room and just talk and cry. It was super emotional. We had a lot of good conversations. … With that, I was also super appreciative of my teammates and coaches being so supportive, as well as the community support. I had countless letters, emails, and text messages from different community members supporting me and telling me the impact I had on the community. That was really great. It definitely made the whole thing a little easier.”
Jameson called it challenging to watch his teammate and best friend go through something so frustrating. He said what Alderfer brought to the Gobblers went far beyond what he could put into words or what anyone could see on the court.
“He brings a fathering presence to the team," Jameson said. "He’s a fun soul to always be around. You always find yourself gravitating toward Ben because he’s a good person on the court, off the court. He’s going to compete for his team, play his heart out, try his best in everything. Being around that kind of person brings everyone up. It’s easier to bond as a team when you have guys like Ben. He really brings out the best out of everyone."
Walton and assistant Terry Jameson, the father of Jaxson, both had spent an incredible amount of time with Alderfer over the years. Suddenly, as their senior forward faced the grim news, their attention turned to how to best support him.
“There were a lot of tears shed from players, coaches," Walton said. "What bad luck this kid had. I told them when we knew he wasn’t going to get back on the floor again, he’s always going to be part of this program and the team still needed him for his leadership and his knowledge of the game. He became another coach on the floor. Our guys really respected him and really listened to things Ben had to say during games. He took on that role to still give back.”
The Return
When Alderfer wasn't offering advice to the Broadway boys basketball team in practice or at games, he was in the BHS athletic training room.
He said he was focused and determined on getting back to play his second sport — soccer.
In 2019, Alderfer suffered a broken pinky in the middle of the soccer season that forced him to miss the second half of the year. After then dealing with the concussions during the basketball season, he made enough progress during the preseason and was cleared just a few days before the team's first scrimmage.
"I didn’t want to have him start too early, wanted him to have all the time he needed," Gobblers first-year boys soccer coach Eric Janovsky said. "I knew he’d be willing to get in shape quickly. That was never an issue. We had an agreement to wait until after our two scrimmages. He was back with us and almost full strength. … He’s a guy all the guys gravitate toward. He was a captain. It was tough to finally get things rolling and then have this happen.”
The Pandemic
Alderfer admitted he was ecstatic to return to the field. He said he hadn't played in just under a year and was happy to have a chance to end his high school career on a positive note after dealing with so much pain during basketball.
But then, COVID-19 hit and the cancellation of the VHSL spring season occurred. Just like that, Alder's second sport was taken away from him just like his first. That left the senior forward in a state that he couldn't even put into words.
"It just got ripped away again," Alderfer said. "It was very disappointing. I was pretty devastated. It was really tough. We have a really great senior class. We’re all really good friends and we’ve been together for a really long time. It was hard on all of us. We spent a lot of time together talking about the season and trying to process it all. We still are, to some point, to this day.”
The Future
Despite the difficult year Alderfer has endured, he remains upbeat. He plans to attend Eastern Mennonite University next year and study business administration. Not only that, but he'll also get a chance to get back on the field once again as he's agreed to play for the EMU men's soccer team in the fall.
"He’s the ideal player," Janovsky said. "He’s just an enforcer back there on the backline. On top of all of his athleticism, he’s the perfect leader, too. He can see the whole field and he’s our last line of defense. ... He’s going to fit in well right off the bat. He’s a really strong kid. He’ll be just fine I’m super excited he’s playing at the college level. He’ll be great. He’s a hard worker. I’m sure he’s a guy that can fit in any formation, any playing style. EMU is lucky to have him next year.”
As Alderfer remains quarantined with his family during these trying times, he said he's talked often with his coaches, parents, teammates and friends about the unfortunate luck that he's dealt with over the past few times. His dad, he said, mentioned a phrase a few weeks ago that has stuck: "Life is too short to focus on the what-ifs, so focus on what's next."
"That has been something I've taken to heart," Alderfer said. "It's made me think more about what's coming and what is to come."
Those words are why Alderfer remains upbeat and positive after going through so much. It's why even on Tuesdays and Fridays - when he could have been suiting up to play the final soccer matches of his high school career - he flashes a smile. It's what has turned the Broadway senior into who he is today and made future days a bit more relevant.
"There’s really no point in getting down on the past and the things that didn’t happen," Alderfer said. "I’d rather move forward and think about the future and all the good things that are to come.”
