Among the past year's many books about baseball, one was written by perhaps an unlikely source: a successful basketball coach of more than 30 years with strong roots in the Shenandoah Valley.
Bill Leatherman was raised in Charlottesville as a huge fan of baseball and attended Major League games as a teenager in Washington and New York. His third book is "Baseball's Golden Season," a look at the 1956 Major League campaign.
"I get asked all the time why a basketball coach is writing baseball books. It's my passion," Leatherman, 80, said of baseball.
Leatherman, the former coach at Montevideo High in Penn Laird, was an assistant for James Madison University in the 1980s and was part of three straight NCAA tournament teams. He then then spent 23 years as the head coach at Bridgewater College through 2008 and earned a spot in the Eagles' athletic Hall of Fame three years later.
Now retired in South Carolina, Leatherman has the gift of leisure that has allowed him to write three books about baseball. After the most recent was published last year, he took part in a book signing at The Villages in Florida in late February.
Leatherman said he got a warm reception, perhaps since many of the residents are from the New York area. Now in their 70s and 80s, many of them recall the 1956 World Series when the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games. That was a golden era when New York had three Major League teams.
"Your books are selling like hotcakes," Leatherman was told while in Florida. "The first guy that walked in said he wanted six books signed."
Even while coaching basketball and raising a family, Leatherman kept his love for baseball.
"Baseball was always the number one sport in our family," said son Jeff Leatherman, who starred in baseball, basketball and golf at Harrisonburg. "We went all over the place."
Leatherman got a two-year degree at Ferrum then met his wife, Nancy, at Milligan College in Tennessee. Married since 1965, they have two children.
Daughter Kristen (Leatherman) Brace, now an educator, recalls going from Harrisonburg to Michigan to see her maternal grandparents and watching the Detroit Tigers in person on those visits. The family went to the World Series in 1979 in Pittsburgh; Bill and Jeff Leatherman were in the stands in Baltimore for the 1983 Fall Classic as the Orioles won Game 2 over the Philadelphia Phillies.
"On our vacations as a family we would go to games. It was always a wonderful family trip," said Brace, part of three state-title teams in tennis at Harrisonburg.
Leatherman and his wife have been able to live near their children and six grandchildren since he left Bridgewater after amassing a program-record 335 victories.
They lived for nearly 10 years in North Carolina to be close to the family of Jeff, who played baseball at Auburn. Nearly two years ago Jeff Leatherman, his wife and three children moved to Alabama so his parents re-located near Charleston to be close to the Brace family.
Besides doting on the grandchildren, the elder Leatherman turned to his first love.
His first book, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," appeared in 2017 about his numerous trips to see games. The following year "A Cup of Coffee & More" was published.
In "Baseball's Golden Season," Leatherman writes chronologically, noting top performances of mostly the stars and keeping track of the pennant race in each league.
But why 1956?
Although Leatherman had seen his first Major League game five years in Washington as part of Little League excursion from Charlottesville to Griffith Stadium in the nation's capital, it was in 1956 that Leatherman and three of his teenage friends decided to live large.
They got on a Trailways bus in Charlottesville and headed to New York, where they saw games at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, the Polo Grounds in Manhattan, and Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. They also saw plays and television shows.
"Can you imagine someone doing that today? We stayed at the Hotel Chesterfield," he said. That trip spawned an interest in the glory days of MLB when it truly was the national pasttime.
Leatherman did not play sports at Albemarle High but kept up with basketball and baseball in sandlot games. He played baseball at Ferrum, where he was inducted into the athletic Hall of Fame, and at NAIA baseball power Milligan.
He then spent several years at Montevideo High before becoming an assistant basketball coach under Lou Campanelli at JMU. The Dukes went to the NCAA tournament each year from 1981-83 and upset Georgetown, Ohio State, and West Virginia in first-round games each time.
The 1982 team by only two points (52-50) to a powerhouse North Carolina team that featured future NBA stars Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins and eventually won the national title. JMU has made just two NCAA appearances since 1983.
When asked what stood out about those JMU teams, Leatherman said, "The cohesiveness of the team altogether more than anything; a bunch of intelligent guys with no egos."
He made the move to head coach in 1985 after Mel Myers retired at Bridgewater. Leatherman was the Coach of the Year four times in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), received the prestigious Guardians Award for Advocacy by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in 2006 and two years later led the Eagles to their first NCAA berth.
After coaching, Leatherman headed south for retirement - and to write books about his passion. "It always been," he said of baseball.
He already knows what his next: his fourth book will be stories about his days as a basketball coach.
