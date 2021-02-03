Local political leaders balked at Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to abolish the death penalty in Virginia, saying it would take proper punishment away from the state’s most heinous killers and scrap a valuable tool for police and prosecutors.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he opposes getting rid of the death penalty.
“At some point, you cross the level of brutality,” he said. “I don’t think they should abolish it. It just makes no sense.”
Last month, Northam said he wanted to see capital punishment stricken from the state’s laws.
On Jan. 8, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, filed a bill to do just that.
Ten days later, it passed the Senate’s Judiciary Committee 10-4, with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, voting against it.
On Jan. 26, it passed the Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee 12-4, with Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, voting against it.
The Senate plans to vote on the measure today.
For some crimes, Hutcheson said, the death penalty is the only option. He said prisons should be reserved for those who need to be punished, but can be rehabilitated.
But, he said, some cases don’t fit that criteria.
“There is no rehabilitation. It’s just retribution,” he said.
Hutcheson referenced the Harrisonburg man who admitted to killing a woman and her granddaughter, decapitating them and burying their heads along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County.
Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol, 51, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree murder in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Oct. 4, 2018, in connection with the August deaths of Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, and Angie Caroline Rodriguez Rubio, 12. He received two life sentences.
Prosecutors sought the death penalty but only agreed to drop it in exchange for him leading police to the victims’ bodies, something the victims’ family members wanted for closure.
“Two innocent people were brutally murdered and beheaded. Why talk? Why cooperate?” Hutcheson said. “It’s a bargaining tool.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst also opposes the bill.
“It should be an option for the juries and the judges to decide in the most heinous crimes,” she said.
Garst has sought the death penalty multiple times during her tenure as Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s top prosecutor. However, the last person executed from Rockingham County was roughly two decades ago.
In 2000, Daniel Lee Zirkle, 32, of Timberville, pleaded guilty, before the case reached a jury, to killing his daughter and her half sister. Zirkle asked to be executed and was put to death in 2002.
The last person to be sentenced to death was Ivan Teleguz.
Teleguz was convicted of murder-for-hire in 2006 in connection with the 2001 killing of his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Sipe. A jury sentenced him to death.
However, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe commuted his sentence from death to life in prison in April 2017, just before Teleguz was scheduled to die by lethal injection.
“In this case, we now know that the jury acted on false information, and that it was driven by passions and fears raised — not from actual evidence introduced at trial — but from inference,” the governor said at a press conference at the time. “To allow a sentence to stand based on false information and speculation is a violation of the very principles of justice our system holds dear.”
His statement contradicted the rulings of several judges during Teleguz’s appeal process.
Harrisonburg defense attorney Aaron Cook said he used to be a death penalty supporter, but after years in defense work, he now opposes capital punishment.
For one, he said, it’s often arbitrarily applied.
Second, he said, juries don’t get decisions right 100% of the time.
“Mistakes are often made in this business, and we convict innocent people all the time,” he said.
Cook has defended several people facing the death penalty over the years, including a current client, Adrian Custer.
On Aug. 13, 2019, Custer, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of a plea deal, the capital murder charge he faced was dismissed, clearing him of a potential death sentence.
Custer, of Verona, faces up to life in prison.
It’s anticipated that Custer will receive a lighter sentence than his co-defendant, Brent Smallwood. Custer planned to testify against him.
Smallwood, 30, was charged with capital murder in the death of Margene Caplinger, who died four days after a September 2017 attack at her home north of Harrisonburg. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.
