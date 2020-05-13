Editor's note: Roanoke native Billy Sample was the first baseball player drafted out of James Madison University and the first to make it to the Major Leagues - with Texas in 1978. Outfielder and 5-foot-9 Sample ended his playing career with Atlanta in 1986, was elected to the JMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988, and was a broadcaster for several years. Now 65, he spoke earlier this week with the News-Record from his home in New Jersey for this two-part series:
DN-R: You were an all-around athlete at Andrew Lewis High, playing three sports. Didn't you catch a touchdown pass in the 1971 high school playoffs and later faced T.C. Williams of "Remember the Titans" movie fame?
Sample: "In that part of the state football reigns. Around the age of 15, I thought if I get a chance to play something professionally it is probably going to be baseball. If I had been three inches taller, I may have tried football. Someone told me after my junior year that Virginia was looking at me (for football). I never heard from them; it might have been a challenge academically. It really turned out for the best.
My football days, I did not start. I was running third-team flanker after the first week of camp my junior year. By the time the season started three weeks later, I had become the starting split end. We had a real good balance of running and throwing. We won our district and played E.C. Glass of Lynchburg in the regionals. We were losing 14-0 with eight minutes left and we ended up scoring three touchdowns to take the lead. We ended up winning 20-14 and I caught the winning touchdown. I curled behind the linebacker and sat in front of the safety. People in Salem still remember that game. We beat Douglas S. Freeman of Richmond and then lost to T.C. Williams in the state finals; our bubble burst."
DN-R: You were high school teammates in basketball with Charlie Morgan, who coached new JMU basketball coach Mark Byington at Salem High. What do you remember about Morgan and games Andrew Lewis played in basketball in Harrisonburg?
Sample: "I was the point guard and he was the two guard. He got to shoot all of the time; what a good player. I averaged five points per game as a senior. If I drove to the lane and you fouled me, you only helped to improve my shot. We played in a tournament between Robert E. Lee of Staunton, Harrisonburg High, and Turner Ashby. Preston Green (HHS) played in that tournament. I could handle the rock; I was good at that. Jack Arbogast of TA just abused me. I fouled out and didn't score. He would just isolate ... It was just he and me. I didn't get enough help" on defense.
DN-R: What colleges did you look at besides JMU and how did you end up in Harrisonburg after being drafted by the Rangers out of high school?
Sample: "I had nothing (else); there was talk about maybe Virginia Tech. Notre Dame sent me a questionnaire for football. But I had nothing going. I was drafted by the Rangers in the 28th round by scout Joe Branzell. I don't think Joe had envisioned me signing anyway. He told me 23 other teams passed over me 27 times. So I went to JMU and played in the Valley League two summers. I was not on scholarship per se but I didn't have to pay for anything. I told my dad, 'Make us sound even poorer.' "
DN-R: How did playing for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League help your development?
Sample: "That really helped me measure up with some of the better players along the Eastern seaboard. I played with (or against) Jim Pankovits and Gene Richards - he had the stolen base record for rookies in the majors before Tim Raines broke it. That was just good competition. I had future Major Leaguers on my team as well. I remember Denny Walling (Waynesboro) was a man among boys. He had a nice career with the Astros, primarily. I saw a good slider for the first time. I had to make some adjustments. I used to hold my bat up high like Cesar Cedeno but I wasn't strong enough to start and then stop my swing on sliders. The second year I played in the Valley I was the MVP."
DN-R: After the Rangers drafted you out of JMU in 1974 in the 10th round, where did you go next?
Sample: "I went to Sarasota, Florida (for rookie ball). Joe Klein, who just passed away recently (in 2017), was the farm director, but he would go and manage the rookie team to see what talent he had. Steve Comer, a right-handed change-up artist out of the University of Minnesota was there. He made it to the majors. And Brian Allard, with the Rangers and Mariners. That was it; those two and me" made the majors.
DN-R: What are your memories of your first MLB game with the Rangers on Sept. 2, 1978, in Milwaukee, when you hit leadoff?
Sample: "Rich Donnelly was our Triple-A manager (at Tucson). He was the third-base coach with Jim Leyland in the majors for a number of years for the Pirates and the Marlins. He told me about five days before that I was going up. I said, 'Thank you.' My response was kind of matter-of-fact. I figured I did what I needed to do to go up. In fact, I took a zero-for-37 at Double-A Tulsa; I went 11 games without a hit. That cost me a shot of going up (to the majors) my Double-A season in 1977. I ended up hitting .348 so you can do the math.
Anyway, we were in Tucson (in 1978) and I went from Tucson to Phoenix, Phoenix to Chicago, Chicago to Milwaukee. By the time I got to the old clubhouse at County Stadium I was kind of tired. I walked by the lineup card and it had me leading off. That was alright, except it had me playing second base. I had burned my second base glove. I hadn't played second base in a year and a half.
I remember (Texas pitcher) Dock Ellis came by and said, 'Good luck, young man.' I thought for a second it may have been a fake lineup. No one explained to me the second base part of it. Before the game (Texas DH) Richie Zisk came up to me and said, 'It's just like Triple-A,' I guess to calm me, which I thought was a nice thing to do.
About 10 minutes before the game (manager) Billy Hunter called me over to explain why I was playing second base. They felt (second baseman) Bump Wills, a switch-hitter, was struggling a little bit from the right side of the plate. They wanted to give him one less at-bat from that side (so Sample started at second). I was going to hit (in the top of the first) and no matter what happened Bump was going to go in and play defense.
Jerry Augustine, a lefty was pitching for the Brewers. His first pitch was a sinker low and away. It was almost reflexive, I guess. I hit it to right-center field and Sixto Lezcano dove for it and it went off his glove for a hit. I am at first base with a Cheshire-cat grin; I don't think I could stop grinning. Then here comes Bump Wills to run for me - game over. I don't think Bump and I ever discussed that. Bob Uecker was the broadcaster for the Brewers. I still wonder what he thought was going on."
Second part to run Saturday, May 16: Playing for the New York Yankees in 1985 and for managers Yogi Berra (just 16 games) and Billy Martin.
