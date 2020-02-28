Bingo is Life is leveling up for leap day with Bingo is Life Goes Big this Saturday.
The interactive game show traditionally hosted every Tuesday night at Ruby’s Arcade by brothers Chris and Mike Howdyshell is taking the stage at Court Square Theater from 7:30 to 10 p.m. with more surprises and bigger prizes.
Participation is free and over $1,000 in prizes are up for grabs, with a grand prize of two annual passes to Massanutten Waterpark. Doors open at 7 p.m. Nickels and Weiner open the night with improv comedy at 7:30 p.m. and games begin at 8 p.m.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.