In 1970, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival in Orkney Springs called for choral artists to join in a group performance of the final movement of “Beethoven Symphony No. 9.” From that outreach, it became apparent to local artists that there was a need for a community singing group — thus the genesis of the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society.
Tonight, the society opens its first performance for the 50th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, artistic director and conductor Curtis Nolley commissioned nationally-recognized composer Howard Helvey, who arranged a choir and piano four-hands of the traditional French carol “Patapan.”
Truly marking this Christmas as a season of celebration, Nolley is also celebrating his 20th anniversary with the society. The opening half of the concerts will focus on “Magnificat,” also known as the “Song of Mary,” a canticle from the Gospel of Luke where Mary is proclaiming thanks and praise for the birth of Christ.
Talents from around the region are accompanying the choir during their performances. Nolley has directed “Magnificat” three times during his career with the society, but he said that the orchestral notes in this year’s arrangement bring an added radiance to the piece.
“John Rutter — a British composer — he has what I consider a real gift for using instrumental color to make his orchestral and choral works light up,” Nolley said. “It’s a very satisfying piece to perform and to listen to because it’s got music that’s uplifting — very powerful music. It’s got lyrical music that’s melodic and beautiful.”
“Patapan” will begin the second half of the evening after a brief intermission, followed by various traditional and contemporary carols.
Ashley Shoemaker, a Harrisonburg resident, has been singing since she was a young girl and joined the program this fall. She said she was excited at the prospect of returning to the musical art when she discovered the choral society, which features talent from around the region.
“Some of the members drive from Charlottesville or even from north [on Interstate] 81 to sing with this group,” Shoemaker said. “Everyone was very welcoming and we all were there because we love music and singing.”
Five of the original singers who performed at the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival in 1970 remain with the choir. Dwight Miller, one such member, has never missed a single concert of the 150 performances in his 50 years, and he will continue his record this weekend.
Because the society is a non-audition group, there are various faces who come and go, but Nolley said there is a core singing group that provides structure to the society.
One such member is Bill Reeds. Whether in church choirs or college-age bands, Reed has been performing in various musical acts throughout his life. After moving to the Valley in 1988, Reed joined the choral society as a bass a year later and said it is now the only group he sings with.
“It’s my one chance to keep singing. I used to sing professionally in a folk singing group in the ‘60s. I’ve always sung. I’ve always been around music, so it’s my way to keep my hand in the music world,” Reed said.
Tonight’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance begins at 3 p.m. at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, located at 420 College View Drive. Admission is $12 for seniors and students, $15 for adults; interested audiences can purchase tickets online, at the door or at Red Front Supermarket or Bridgewater Foods Supermarket.
After Sunday’s performance, a reception will be held to fully celebrate the choral society’s anniversary date.
“It’s very professional sounding even though we don’t consider ourselves a professional group. It’s well done. It’s a polished performance,” Reed said.
