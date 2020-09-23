Monica Robinson is Harrisonburg’s it-woman when it comes to conversations on racial inclusion and justice for Black lives.
As co-founder of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP chapter, Robinson has become a prominent speaker at local Black Lives Matter assemblies, but her work uplifting Black lives has reached a new summit. This week, Robinson became the first executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.
Since 2013, Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project has dedicated its efforts to unearth, share and illuminate the history of African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley. Through partnership with area students, Robinson has recruited and guided interns to dig deep and uncover the stories of local Black families, but Robinson’s start in activism took root decades ago when she was younger than the interns she works with now.
Growing up, Robinson watched her family’s deep involvement in social justice. Her grandfather, Thomas Mason, was a vocal opponent to the city’s urban renewal developments, which tore down much of the Northeast area, a predominantly Black neighborhood.
While studying Africa American history at James Madison University, Robinson became heavily involved in reformative justice advocacy through agencies like Fresh Air Fund, which mentors low-income New York City youth, and Cop Watch, a know-your-rights advocacy and training group.
“The thing I’m most proud of in terms of activism is developing community relationships and building bridges and acting as a point of access for nonprofits to gain access to the African American community,” Robinson said.
In the early 2000s, she helped start the local NAACP branch and twice served as president, and through community activism continued bumping into Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project President Robin Lyttle until she decided to come on board as the intern program director four years ago.
“We’ve been planning to find someone to really focus on putting our goals forth and pushing our mission and vision and upping what we’re able to create as a resource for the community,” Robinson said. “I was very flattered when I was asked to become executive director because it shows the board believes in me as an individual to teach others as a model and mentor.”
Bri Madden-Olivares is a current intern at Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project who began working alongside Robinson two years ago and described the new executive director as “devoted,” “a ray of light” and “just great.”
“She definitely is that helpful hand and will do whatever it takes to help you,” Madden-Olivares said. “It’s great, her helpfulness and her devotedness to helping everyone around her and helping Robin with spreading information that has been under wraps for so long and not widely told in the Valley.”
As the executive director, Robinson will begin attending virtual conferences, writing a newsletter and networking to build the organization outside of the community so it can begin qualifying for grants and establishing relationships with similar projects and donors.
Lyttle said the program’s growth has been tumultuous since it opened the heritage center before the pandemic, but the year’s events have offered an unfortunate silver lining.
“There had been an awakening after George Floyd’s death and murder. We had many donations following that and other instances that have taken place around the country,” she said.
Recently, the nonprofit was highlighted by the Friendly City Food Co-op’s Rounding Up the Register campaign and United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County during Great Community Give.
With additional funds, former groundskeeper Bob Harper was also promoted to a paid position as the first operation manager.
“It’s nice to be able to actually pay him a little bit for what he’s been doing for years,” Lyttle said.
Harper said he helped design the facility he cares for and maintains, but he enjoys his work as a groundskeeper and maintenance repair worker. In his new position, he will coordinate with Robinson on operations, which he said he looks forward to.
“She’s been in the community for quite some time and she puts out a lot of energy,” Harper said. “I think she has the energy to fulfill what needs to be done.”
Neither position is very lucrative — the executive director position pays $500 per month and operation manager $200 each month, but Lyttle said it is a baseline to build on as the organization flourishes.
“It also helps us and our nonprofit organization to have both of these nonprofit positions to be able to qualify for other grants and expand our operation budget so funders can see our growth, which is very important for us because we’re very grassroots,” she said.
With Robinson’s dynamic energy at the front of the nonprofit, Lyttle said she sees a bright future for the program where Black history is not only known and accessible but celebrated and widely shared.
“People look around to see who’s doing what to make a better Valley, and we are coming up on a lot of those people’s radar,” she said. “We are thankful and are hopeful this will be the beginning. Any day ahead is going to be a bright day I think at this point, but for us and our organization, it’s going to be a great help.”
