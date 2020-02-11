BROADWAY — After scoring just two points in the opening frame, Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said he challenged his standout senior guard Lexi Bennington-Horton.
The veteran did what any experienced player would do and responded impressively.
“In the first quarter, we came out a little bit slow,’ said Bennington-Horton. "In the second quarter, Coach Dodson was really the one who got us hyped up. He reminded us that this was our last game before playoffs and we needed to play like who we actually are.”
The Trailblazers used a remarkable 45-4 run that ran across two quarters to cruise past rival Broadway 72-19 in Valley District girls basketball action at BHS on Tuesday.
With the victory, Spotswood won its 16th straight and completed a perfect season in Valley District play. The Trailblazers, who are the defending VHSL Class 3 state champions, will host Harrisonburg in the district semifinals on Monday in Penn Laird.
“Broadway had a great start,” Dodson said. “They moved the ball, got some good looks early on. They forced us to take some bad shots early. We challenged them. The difference was we played with loose pressure and in the second quarter, we stepped up and were skin to skin with those guys. The turnovers just started happening then.”
Bennington-Horton led all scorers with 20 points while Stephanie Ouderkirk had 14 and Abby Branner added 13. Emerson Adkins chipped in with seven for Spotswood (20-2, 10-0 Valley) while Mackenzie Freeze finished with six.
“Especially being a senior, I feel like I have a bigger role,” said Bennington-Horton, who started last year for the Trailblazers. “Like everyone on the team, we just embrace those roles. When people need to show up more, we do. I feel like we’ve just been doing good together. I really like playing with these girls and I think that helps a lot.”
For BHS (6-16, 5-5 Valley), Aliza Lokey had seven points and Lindsey Wimer had six.
“You either win or you learn,” Gobblers coach Scott Martin said. “What did we learn tonight? What did we take away that could aid us in the future? We have to get ready for Friday. It’s a big game. We’ll host a game and we have to be prepared for that.”
Broadway will host Rockbridge County in the district quarterfinal round on Friday.
“When you get to postseason play, it’s all about execution,” Martin said. “You have a feel for what other teams are doing. You have to keep your nerve and play with discipline. I’m hopeful that we can do that on Friday.”
As for Dodson, he said he’ll continue challenge his team moving forward.
“I love where we’re at at the moment,” Dodson said. “My only hope is that we’re a whole lot better than this next Monday. I just hope each week, you can see the growth and the confidence growing. They’re continuing to believe in themselves more and more. That changes our whole team.”
