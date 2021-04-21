BRIDGEWATER — It was just the start the Spotswood girls tennis team wanted.
The Trailblazers dominated from start to finish in a 9-0 season-opening road win over Turner Ashby on Wednesday.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight all earned singles victories for the Trailblazers. The top five, along with Rennie Shaffer, then swept the doubles matches as well.
Spotswood, which is coming off a surprise trip to last year's Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, is now 1-0 to open up the season while the Knights fall to 0-1.
In other prep tennis action Wednesday:
Girls Tennis
Broadway 9, Waynesboro 0: Laurel Roberts, Chloe Hasley, Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Alyssa Mongold and Faith Jones all earned singles wins as Broadway opened the season with a 9-0 road win over Waynesboro.
Roberts and Trumbo also won No. 1 doubles for the Gobblers (1-0) while Hasley and Copenhaver were victorious at No. 2 doubles and Mongold and Maya Bacon combined for a win at No. 3. The Little Giants are now 0-1.
Rockbridge County 8, Harrisonburg 1: Junior Jesylyn Liu earned a win at No. 1 singles, but that was the lone victory for Harrisonburg as it fell 8-1 to Rockbridge County in Valley District action at Eastover Tennis Courts.
Courtney Towle, Lydia Newhouse, Sara Topasna, Sophia Tryon and Clara Pickett all earned singles wins for the impressive Wildcats (1-0). Towle and Saara Basuchoudhary, Newhouse and Topasna and Tryon and Pickett all won their respective doubles matches. The Blue Streaks fell to 0-1 after the season-opening setback.
East Rockingham 8, Page County 1: In Elkton, East Rockingham dominated Page County 8-1 in its season opener.
The Eagles (1-0) won five of six singles matches and all three doubles contests in the victory.
Boys Tennis
Spotswood 7, Turner Ashby 2: In Penn Laird, Spotswood won all three doubles matches to pull away for an impressive 7-2 win over Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby in the Valley District opener for both teams.
Ben Clatterbuck won No. 1 singles for the Knights along with Micah Davis at the No. 3 spot. But Jackson Knight, Evin Yo, Alfonso Romero and Cam Cooley all earned singles wins for the Trailblazers throughout the rest of the ladder.
In the doubles matches, Jackson Fridley and Knight, Yo and Romero and Ryan Briggman and Cooley all earned victories for the Trailblazers (1-0) to secure the victory. With the loss, the Knights drop to 0-1 to start the year.
Waynesboro 5, Broadway 2: Camden Miller, William Perry, Jackson Lee and Tristan Gaona Maldonado all got singles wins as Waynesboro defeated Broadway 5-2 in a weather-shortened Valley District match at BHS.
Lee and Garcia also won a doubles match for the Little Giants (1-0). Joshua Hughes and Casper Rao won their singles matches for the Gobblers (0-1).
Harrisonburg 5, Lexington 1: In Lexington, Harrisonburg kicked off its season off with a 5-1 win over Rockbridge County in a weather-shortened match.
William Kyle, Keenan Glago and Corey Beshoar all earned singles wins for the Blue Streaks (1-0) while Beshoar and Glago also won at No. 1 doubles and Kyle and Adam Osinkosky earned a victory at No. 3 doubles.
Staunton 7, Fort Defiance 2: Walker Pultz won No. 1 singles, but Fort Defiance suffered a season-opening 7-2 loss to rival Staunton at Gypsy Hill Park.
Pultz and Chase Hite also combined to win the No. 1 doubles match for the Indians, who are now 0-1.
