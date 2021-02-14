LYNCHBURG — Jalen Leftwich had a difficult time trimming off a piece of the net while celebrating Liberty Christian's region title Sunday. The scissors were too dull.
But that was the only moment Leftwich struggled all afternoon. He was razor-sharp inside LCA's gym, cutting his way to the basket, slicing past the Spotswood defense and carving out a piece of history as his team advanced to the state tournament for the second straight year with a 79-53 victory over Spotswood in the Region 3C championship.
The prolific Liberty Christian guard and reigning Seminole District player of the year was just about perfect Sunday. And he paced a hot-shooting LCA squad that hit just about everything it threw in the air.
"They certainly played well and they deserve a lot of credit," Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. ". ... Coming into the game, I told our guys and our staff that I thought their starting five was the best collection of scorers that we've had to defend this year. ... All those guys can score the basketball, and I think the stats support that."
The Trailblazers received 20 points from junior guard Carmelo Pacheco, who also finished with seven rebounds. Senior forward Dameyon Simmons added 14 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Jawon Whittaker Ortiz chipped in 13 points.
But Leftwich finished with a season-high 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists to give LCA (12-1) a long-sought region title. One year ago, the Bulldogs lost on a buzzer-beater to Western Albemarle in the region championship, then fell in the first round of the state tourney.
Cutting down the nets, even with a pair of dull scissors, made the memory of last year's region loss disappear.
"My team needed me to score tonight, so that's what I did," Leftwich said. "We came out strong."
LCA junior Sully Holmes added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, while senior Seth Hildebrand scored 17, going 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
Spotswood (6-2) advanced to the region title game last week when its semifinal opponent, Charlottesville, was forced to bow out because of contact tracing.
On Sunday, Spotswood trailed by 18 points, 31-13, with 4:34 left in the second quarter but cut the deficit to nine at halftime.
But the Trailblazers were outscored 21-12 in the third quarter — a frame in which Leftwich, Holmes and Hildebrand all scored seven points. Spotswood also shot just 39 percent from the floor in its fist outing since defeating Fort Defiance in the region quarterfinals on Feb. 8.
"This season is truly historic," Edwards said. "I've played basketball since I was 5 years old and I've never experienced anything close to this. And despite the outcome, I'm really proud of my guys. They've demonstrated resilience and commitment to our program when we didn't even know if we'd have a season or not.
"There were many nights when we didn't know who we were playing or if we were playing. And the guys really stuck together. We were playing pretty good basketball coming into tonight. LCA deserves a lot of credit for not allowing us to play our best basketball when it mattered most."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.