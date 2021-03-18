PENN LAIRD — After back-to-back losses to open up the season for the first time since 2016 — the first under current head coach Dale Shifflett — the Spotswood football team admitted last week's game felt like a must-win.
"We were really, as a team, getting down on ourselves," Trailblazers running back Sam Polglase said. "To get the first win, it really brought us out of that pit.”
The Trailblazers throttled East Rockingham 35-0 last week, snapping a three-game losing streak that included a 43-20 loss to Heritage-Lynchburg in last year's Region 3C championship game. Before that, Spotswood won 12 in a row.
“The two losses kind of surprised us," Polglase said. "Last year, our team did so well, so we weren’t used to losing. Those two losses really brought us together more than, I think, two wins would have. We got a whole week of practice finally and we really bonded over that week. It just brought our team together.”
After scoring just six points in each of their first games — their lowest since a pair of six-point performances in 2015 during a 3-7 season — in loss to Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County, the Trailblazers looked crisp in Week 3.
“I think, for us, it’s just been the execution part that has gotten better," SHS fifth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. "Our guys are getting more comfortable with everything. We’re playing two quarterbacks now, playing four or five guys who are carrying the football and then we’re rotating some guys up front to try to keep people more fresh. We’ve just been executing things. It took us some time to gel. With a shorter season and shorter practice time, that’s what you expect.”
Against the Eagles, Spotswood showed off a versatile offense that used an array of different pieces. A.J. Dooms and Tony Fornadel split time at the quarterback position and Polglase joined Ryan Shonk as Noah Burtner in the backfield.
“With losing as many seniors as we did last year, we knew we were all going to have to step up," said Shonk, who played tight end a year ago. "I think we’ve done a great job. We had some issues at the beginning, but guys have stepped up and are doing our best to fill in for those key spots that we lost a year ago.”
In the current six-game condensed season, Shifflett said using as many players as possible is an advantage due to how peculiar the offseason looked this year.
“I like it because it gives us a chance to keep our guys fresh," Shifflett said of playing so many guys. "With the shortened season and not having as much time to get yourself in as good of shape as you would in a normal season, I think it’s good for the kids. … Football is a rough sport and you need some time to acclimate your body. The more guys you can play, the better off you will be.”
For guys like Polglase and Shonk, they've been asked to take on an increased role offensively this season after the Trailblazers relief heavily on former running back Ethan Barnhart a year ago. Barnhart ran for nearly 3,000 yards last year.
“The inexperience showed a little bit in the first two games, but it feels like we’re starting to roll as a team with better practices," Polglase said. "I think we’ll see more improvement as time goes on, but we’ve had to really step up as leaders to get these younger guys up to speed. We have four guys that can carry the ball, though, and I’m just doing my best every time I get the ball to try and get as many yards as I can. Luckily, we have multiple guys who can do that out here."
After the first two losses, Polglase and Shonk admitted adversity had hit.
But now, the Trailblazers feel as if they're starting to get back to themselves.
“We’re really starting to click and our guys are coming together," Shonk said. "We’re getting better every day and we will continue to each week. We’re just going to build off this and hopefully keep it going.”
In a six-game season, almost every game can qualify as a must-win contest.
For Spotswood, last week certainly was.
“It’s a big relief to get that first one out of the way," Shonk said. "We’re all a little happier now.”
