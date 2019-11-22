PENN LAIRD — There’s certainly a lot on the line for the Spotswood football team.
From bragging rights against a district rival to program records and all-time win totals, the Trailblazers know what’s at stake as they enter the second week of the postseason.
But for the 19 Spotswood seniors, it’s about how they’ll be remembered years from now.
“We’ve talked to our seniors about leaving a legacy on the program,” Trailblazers fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “We’ve talked about getting over the hump and leaving that legacy and being a role model for all of the freshmen, sophomores and juniors we have on our football team right now. I’ve asked the seniors, ‘As those guys get older and look back, what do you want them to think of you? What’s it going to be?’”
When second-seeded Spotswood takes on fourth-seeded Rockbridge County tonight in the Region 3C semifinals at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird, it’ll give the Trailblazers another chance to extend their historic season and advance to their first-ever regional title game.
That opportunity will come against the Wildcats, who have won five straight and finished second in the Valley District, but lost to Spotswood 55-10 on Oct. 11 in Lexington.
“We need to make sure that we play like we haven’t played them before and play our best game,” Trailblazers first-team all-district defensive tackle Dallas Khalil said. “This is just our next game. We have to forget anything that happened before against them.”
In the first meeting between the two teams, Rockbridge was plagued by turnovers.
The Spotswood defense, which is giving up 9.8 points and 183.5 yards per game this season, took advantage of the early miscues and the Trailblazers never looked back.
Since that loss, RCHS sophomore quarterback Miller Jay, who led the Valley with 2,370 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, committed three turnovers and the two-headed rushing attack of Gage Shafer and Bret McClung emerged for the Wildcats.
“We’ve talked about it a lot,” Shifflett said. “We’ve talked about the fact that [in the first meeting] we jumped on them early and if some of those plays and some of those turnovers don’t happen, it could be a big swing in momentum and the game could be close. We showed the film to our guys of some of the games they’ve played since then and I think they’re a better football team now than when we played them.”
During its five-game winning streak, Rockbridge has beat a trio of quality opponents.
The Wildcats survived a 34-29 thriller over Harrisonburg in the second game of the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium. They defeated Turner Ashby on a last-minute field goal the following week and then took down a tough Brookville team in the opening round of the postseason a week ago.
“We gave a great effort against Spotswood, but we just put so much into that game,” RCHS coach Mark Poston said. “Spotswood came down and did what they had to do. After that, it was tough. We always talk about getting off the mat and the guys got off the mat eventually and went and beat Harrisonburg, beat TA. I’m just really proud of them.”
The Wildcats have been known for their potent passing attack with Poston as coach.
But this season, Shafer’s 732 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns and McClung’s 595 yards and 10 scores have helped Rockbridge put together a more balanced attack.
Add in the fact that Jay and senior receiver Jailik Lynch are one of the best quarterback-to-receiver duos in the area and the Wildcats suddenly are tough to defend.
“The thing that concerns us is they do have size and they do play physical,” Shifflett said of the Rockbridge, which had three all-district lineman. “Kind of like we are, they can be balanced on offense. Defensively, their kids always play hard and they’re always in the right position. Their coaching staff is great and they do a good job with their kids.”
The only position group in the district that could have challenged the Wildcats offensive line was the defensive line of Spotswood and the only other quarterback-receiver combo that came close to Jay and Lynch was the Trailblazers’ Ryan High and Rob Smith.
Once you toss in Valley District Offensive Player of the Year Ethan Barnhart, who has 2,497 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, it’s easy to see why Spotswood is unbeaten.
“We’re staying with what we do,” Shifflett said. “We’ll have some wrinkles here and there, obviously, and I’m sure they’ll have some as well. At this point in the season, both teams are going to do what they do well and what got us to this point. I don’t think you’re going to see drastic changes from either team on Friday night. It’s just going to be the team that comes out, executes the game plan and is focused and ready to play.”
Stopping the Trailblazers will certainly be a tough task for Rockbridge County.
The Wildcats have improved defensively from earlier this year, however, and are giving up 17.4 points and 255.6 yards per game during their current winning streak.
“It’s a maturity level,” Poston said of the difference in his team. “We’ve gotten much better overall. Our defense is playing really good, playing with a lot of confidence. We’re starting to get guys back healthy again. We’ve won five in a row, so it feels pretty good.”
What won’t feel good for Rockbridge is if turnovers come back to haunt it again tonight.
The Wildcats have done a much better job of taking care of the football recently, Poston said, but especially can’t afford to slip up against a defense as talented as Spotswood’s.
“It’s huge because if you don’t, you’re going to get blown out,” Poston said. “We can’t turn the football over. That’s game, set and match right there. You have to give yourself a chance. We really didn’t do that the first time. Spotswood had a lot to do with that because, let’s be honest, they’re a great football team. Those guys are really good. It’s going to be tough sledding for us on Friday night because they are really good.”
The turnovers and miscues haunted Rockbridge in its last meeting with the Trailblazers.
But it’s something Khalil said Spotswood must forget ever happened this time around.
“It’s a big deal to us seniors to get a win,” Khalil said. “We want to leave a legacy. It would mean a lot to us. We’re locked in. We can still go to another level, but we all know what’s at stake, what’s going on. We know we’re a special team that can go pretty far.”
Just how far Spotswood goes will depend on the productivity of its 19 seniors.
But that doesn’t concern Shifflett, who came in as head coach when they were freshmen, because he said the Trailblazers know everything that’s at stake tonight.
“They’ve done a lot,” Shifflett said. “They’re 10-0. They got that 11th win. But there’s more out there to accomplish and I think the guys in our locker room want more.”
