LYNCHBURG — According to Brad Bradley, experience on the big stage isn’t important.
The eight-year Heritage-Lynchburg coach wasn’t downplaying how much last year’s run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship was, but he said that once you get deep into the postseason, that the past becomes, well, simply the past.
“I don’t think it means anything really, Bradley said. “If anything, I think Spotswood may have an advantage because they’re hungry. I’m not saying our kids aren’t hungry — they are — but I told them that they better know what’s coming in here. You have a team that’s chomping at the bit for its first regional championship in school history. They’ve got a lot of seniors and want to make their mark. We’re the team they’re coming after.”
The second-seeded Trailblazers will get their shot at the top-seeded Pioneers when they hit the road tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff in the Region 3C championship at City Stadium in Lynchburg. It’ll be the first meeting between the two teams since 2017.
After running through Fluvanna County and Rockbridge County by a combined score of 90-8 in its first two games, Spotswood knows it will face a much stiffer test this week.
“Across the board, speed wise, this will be the fastest team we play all year,” Trailblazers fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “They have two powerful running backs and they both have different styles. We’re definitely going to have to change our attack angles and getting 11 hats to the ball is especially important in a game like this.”
Heritage, the defending VHSL Class 3 state champions and perennial playoff power, is led this season by running back KJ Vaughn, who has racked up 1,417 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Silas Rucker and Keshawn Colbert have combined for 667 yards.
Sophomore Kameron Burns, meanwhile, is in his first season as the Pioneers starting quarterback and has thrown for 1,454 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions with speedy receiver Kyron Thomas catching 38 passes for 774 yards and seven scores.
“Obviously, for us, we have to stop the running game,” Shifflett said. “They’re a downhill, powerful football team. They do it out of the spread, so we also have to stop the deep ball. Those are the two areas for us that we’ve talked about the most this week. We’ve got to hold up on the deep ball and keep enough guys in the box to stop the run game.”
Much like Heritage, the Trailblazers bring a balanced attack offensively with trio of Ethan Barnhart, Cole Myers and Ben Conahan leading the way in the run game while quarterback Ryan High and Rob Smith have found their groove through the air this postseason.
Barnhart is having a historic season for Spotswood with 235 carries for 2,688 yards and 31 touchdowns while Myers and Conahan have combined for 798 yards and 19 scores.
High has completed 101-of-161 passes for 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
“Offensively, we have to be physical and stay well-balanced,” Shifflett said. “Our guys are going to have to handle some of their guys with some single blocks up front. We’re hard to stop when we are balanced. A lot of teams early on were giving us just one thing. Now we’ve been able to do both. We’ve been able to pick and choose and our guys have done a good job of executing and maintaining that balanced force.”
High, who has five total touchdowns in the Trailblazers’ two playoff wins, said having a balanced attack has made the Spotswood offense as dangerous as it’s been this year.
“We’ve been running and passing the ball really well and we’re starting to hit a groove of doing both of those things so well that it’s making it really hard on defenses,” High said. “Everyone on this team has bought into doing whatever it takes to win this game, especially the scout team. They have really stepped up and are giving us a good look.”
For the Pioneers, who have outscored their first two playoff opponents 89-14, Bradley said the team won’t focus on stopping one certain area of the Trailblazers offense.
“The biggest thing is that we worry about us,” Bradley said. “We don’t go into a game worrying if a team is going to run the ball more or throw the ball more. We’re worried about executing on our side of the football. We can’t control what Spotswood does. We can only control what we do and make sure we’re carrying out our assignments the right way. It’s about not making mistakes and that we’re prepared to do things the right way.”
As Spotswood prepares to play in its first-ever regional championship game, Shifflett said the players and coaches have also tried to simply cherish the moment they’re in.
“We’ve tried to maintain our normal practice routine,” Shifflett said. “We want to keep everything as routine as possible. It’s been a fun week. Our kids enjoy being around each other and our coaches enjoy being around the kids. It’s just been great for us to have this extra time with our guys. Hopefully, we’ll have a few more weeks.”
While the Trailblazers are enjoying the moment, Barnhart said they also don’t want it to be their final one together as a team, especially the 19 seniors on the SHS roster.
“The plan was never to just get to the title game,” he said. “We want to come out on top and secure the victory. We are more focused than ever. I have so much faith.”
The last time Spotswood played Heritage was in the Region 3C semifinals in 2017 and the Pioneers ran away with a dominating 55-14 victory that the Trailblazers have not easily forgotten.
“We do our best to focus on thinking it’s a regular game, but we know it’s a big game,” High said. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing because I think it’s giving guys a lot of juice.”
That juice the Spotswood players have is why Bradley said experience doesn’t matter.
Once the game kicks off and the two teams begin battling for the regional championship trophy, the Heritage head coach said it simply becomes about which team is better.
“They’re a really good football team,” Bradley said. “They’re very well-coached. They’ve got a lot of weapons. They have enough to beat anyone in the state of Virginia. I know our kids know how good they are and know our kids respect them. I think it should be a really good football game.”
