PENN LAIRD — Stephanie Ouderkirk scored 15 points as Spotswood earned a dominating 60-17 win over county rival Broadway in Valley District girls basketball action in Penn Laird on Friday.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers (13-2, 4-0 Valley), who put nine players in the scoring column, were Lexi Bennington-Horton with 11 points, Zoli Khalil with eight and Madisyn Forloines with six.
Leading the way for the Gobblers (4-12, 3-2), who have suddenly dropped three straight, was Hannah Phares with six points and Aliza Lokey and A.C. Swartz with four each.
In other local sports Friday:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 69, Harrisonburg 44: At HHS, Addie Riner had 23 points as Turner Ashby cruised past Harrisonburg 69-44 in Valley District action.
Alyssa Swartley added 12 points for the Knights (15-1, 4-1 Valley) while Leah Kiracofe had 11, Gracie Moyers had nine and Becca Shiflet finished with eight.
For the Blue Streaks (6-9, 2-3 Valley), Mariah Cain had 17 points while Calayiah Stuart added nine.
Clarke County 53, East Rockingham 35: Makenna Siever and Sage Fox had eight points apiece, but East Rockingham suffered a 53-35 Bull Run District loss to Clarke County in Berryville.
Abby Clayton added six points for the Eagles (2-15, 0-9 Bull Run) in the loss.
Carlisle 43, Eastern Mennonite 41: In Harrisonburg, Avery Nussbaum had 13 points and Halie Mast added 10, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 43-41 Blue Ridge Conference loss to Carlisle.
Malia Bauman added six points and seven rebounds for the Flames (9-4, 3-2 BRC).
Luray 59, Stonewall Jackson 49: In Quicksburg, Emilee Weakley dropped in 36 points to go over 1,000 for her career as Luray earned a 59-49 Bull Run District win over Stonewall Jackson.
Jaidyn McClung added 12 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 8-1 Bull Run) while Brynlee Burrill had seven.
Kylene Franklin led the Generals (7-9, 4-5 Bull Run) with 16 points while Mya Councill had 14.
Page County 59, Madison County 42: Abbey Nauman had 13 points and Caris Lucas added 10 points and six rebounds as Page County defeated Madison County 59-42 in Bull Run District in Shenandoah.
Hannah Southers added nine points for the Panthers (10-6, 5-4 Bull Run) while Taylor Hankins had eight points and six boards and Leah Hilliard finished with six points and seven boards.
Stuarts Draft 69, Staunton 58: McKinley Fitzgerald had 25 points and Leah Wood added 19 as Stuarts Draft ground out a 69-58 Shenandoah District win over Staunton in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Madi Armentrout and Maggie Sorrells added 10 points apiece for the Cougars (9-4, 2-2 Shenandoah).
Buffalo Gap 53, Riverheads 48: In Greenville, Buffalo Gap shook up the Shenandoah District with an impressive 53-48 win over rival Riverheads.
Amaya Lucas continued to impress for the Bison (9-6, 2-2 Shenandoah) with 24 points while Berkeley Tyree had 21 for the Gladiators (9-4, 3-1 Shenandoah).
Boys Basketball
Harrisonburg 64, Turner Ashby 48: Jazen Walker had 14 points as Harrisonburg stayed unbeaten in the Valley District with a 64-48 win over Turner Ashby.
Jaziel Mensah added 12 points for the Blue Streaks (9-5, 5-0 Valley) while D’Shawn Fields had 11.
For the Knights (3-12, 0-5 Valley), Orion Angelopulos had 13 while Collin Brunk had nine and Garret Spruhan finished with eight.
East Rockingham 58, Clarke County 33: In Elkton, Tyce McNair had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists as East Rockingham stayed unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a 58-33 rout of Clarke County.
Kyle Evick added 11 points for the Eagles (15-2, 9-0 Bull Run) while Tyler Nickel had eight points and nine rebounds.
Page County 66, Madison County 54: Trevor Williams had 15 points, a trio of steals and four assists as Page County earned a 66-54 Bull Run District win over Madison County at MCHS.
Chase Combs added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (10-6, 8-1 Bull Run).
Rockbridge County 51, Waynesboro 43: Aaron Plogger had 14 points as Rockbridge County picked up a 51-43 Valley District win over Waynesboro in Lexington.
Jailik Lynch added 12 points for the Wildcats (8-7, 2-3 Valley) while Zack Rogers finished with 10.
Wilson Memorial 65, Fort Defiance 51: In Fishersville, Matt Poole scored 15 points to go over 1,000 for his career as Wilson Memorial earned a 65-52 Shenandoah District win over Fort Defiance.
Stuarts Draft 102, Staunton 88: Mark Rodgers had 28 points as Stuarts Draft posted an impressive 102-88 Shenandoah District win over Staunton at SDHS.
Jo’-el Howard added 14 points for the Cougars (8-6, 4-0 Shenandoah) while Kaleb Hall had 28 for the Storm (6-7, 2-2 Shenandoah).
Buffalo Gap 59, Riverheads 56: In Swoope, Weston Smith had a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo Gap defeated Riverheads 59-56 for a big Shenandoah District win.
Tanner Rivenburg led the Bison (12-3, 3-1 Shenandoah) with 19 points while Andrew Weatherman added 15.
In other news Friday:
Bert Resigns As EMU Coach
Carrie Bert, an alum of Eastern Mennonite University, resigned as the volleyball coach of the Royals. She was the head coach for five years and an assistant for five years before that. Bert said in a statement she wanted to spend more time with her family, but she will hold her camp later this year. EMU had its best season in 18 years last fall with a .500 mark.
— DN-R Sports Desk
