PENN LAIRD — The end of the regular season isn’t until Feb. 11, but the Spotswood girls basketball team is already approaching each game with playoff-like intensity.
“About two weeks ago, we told the girls that it’s playoff time and it’s time to go into playoff mode and they have,” said Trailblazers veteran assistant coach D.J. Johnson.
Spotswood showed off its razor-sharp focus with a dominating 58-30 rivalry win over Turner Ashby in Valley District girls basketball action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers’ win completed a season sweep of the Knights and put Spotswood in firm control of the Valley District standings as the only unbeaten team in league play.
“We’re doing a good job sharing the ball,” said Johnson, who filled in for head coach Chris Dodson. “The offense runs through Ouderkirk. She’s doing a great job being a facilitator and getting the other girls involved. The girls are just gaining confidence.”
Dodson missed Tuesday’s game with an illness, according to school officials.
With their head coach absent, however, the Trailblazers showed no rust offensively.
“We’re definitely better than we were at the beginning of the year,” said Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk. “Chemistry comes with time. The more games we play, the better we are going to get. I just think we’re sharing the ball a lot better. At TA, they were giving me more room. Tonight, they were focusing on me in the middle and everyone was hitting shots. It was a really good team win today, which was really good for us.”
Spotswood jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter behind strong play from Abby Branner, Lexi Bennington-Horton and MacKenzie Freeze and cruised from there.
It was the 11th straight victory for the defending VHSL Class 3 state champions.
“We’re definitely getting locked in,” Ouderkirk said. “We’re seeing what we need to do, what our path is, what our goals are. We take it one game at a time no matter what.”
One of the biggest keys for Spotswood’s recent success is the emergence of different role-players on its roster such as Branner, Madisyn Forloines and freshman Zoli Khalil.
“They’re critical,” said Ouderkirk, who finished with 11 points. “Abby and Madisyn are going to make a big difference down the stretch. They hit their shots at the right times and it’s good for us. We’re happy to see them growing into their roles and prospering.”
Against the Knights, Branner led the Trailblazers (15-2, 5-0 Valley) with 16 points while Forloines had six. Bennington-Horton also added eight while Freeze finished with seven.
“At the beginning of the season, I went through a rough patch, but I’ve got back to my normal game,” said Branner, who stepped up during Spotswood’s postseason run a year ago. “With Dodson going down a couple of times, we have to pick it up ourselves. I feel like I’ve jumped into the role that I need to in order for us to win as a team.”
Addie Riner led TA (15-2, 4-2 Valley) with eight points while Leah Kiracofe had six and Gracie Moyers and Becca Shiflet had five each. The Knights have only lost to Spotswood.
“Our game is fast-paced,” Branner said. “We like to run on other teams because we have a bench and other teams don’t have players on the bench that can step up. We just have to keep moving the ball and get easy layups.”
With Tuesday’s win, the Trailblazers are well on their way to another district title.
But Spotswood has long-term goals, they said, and post-season intensity started weeks ago.
“It’s playoff mode,” Branner said. “We all have to be on our ‘A’ game and we’re all really working as a team. We’re connecting our passes and everybody is just working really well together as a team. That’s what it takes to win.”
TURNER ASHBY (30) — Cyzick 1 0-0 2, Moyers 2 0-0 5, Skelton 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 3 0-2 6, Shiflet 2 0-0 5, Riner 3 2-2 8, Angelopulos 0 0-0 0, Knight 0 0-0 0, Swartley 0 0-0 0, Lam 1 0-0 2, Krone 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-4 30
SPOTSWOOD (58) — Carrier 1 0-0 2, Bennington-Horton 4 0-0 8, Freeze 3 0-0 7, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Hansborough 0 0-0 0, Branner 7 0-0 16, Adkins 0 0-0 0, Khalil 2 0-0 4, Forloines 3 0-0 6, N. Good 0 0-0 0, Ouderkirk 5 1-4 11, K. Good 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 1-4 58.
Turner Ashby 4 6 14 6—30
Spotswood 19 20 9 10—58
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 2 (Moyers, Shiflet), Spotswood 3 (Branner 2, Freeze).
