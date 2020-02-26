PENN LAIRD — As she walked toward the huddle at the end of the first quarter with Spotswood leading by just a single point, Lexi Bennington-Horton said she didn’t panic.
The Trailblazers guard said she’s seen her team in the situation before and knew that if they simply got back to what they do well, they would ultimately pull away for a win.
“Personally, I wasn’t worried when they were up because I knew that we would pull it together and pull out the win,” said Bennington-Horton, who is a senior. “They were playing really good. I’ll give that to them, but I’m just glad we pulled out the win.”
Top-seeded Spotswood took control in the second quarter and pulled away in the third for a convincing 56-36 win over former Valley District rival and fourth-seeded Fort Defiance in the Region 3C girls basketball semifinals on Tuesday in Penn Laird.
With the victory, the Trailblazers advance to the regional championship game, where they’ll host third-seeded Turner Ashby for a fourth time on Friday at 7 p.m. at SHS.
...@SHSBlazers forward @StephOuderkirk with 23 points and 17 rebounds in tonight’s regional semifinal win over @FortSportsClub. #DNRBKG pic.twitter.com/AiCV0c9Cv4— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) February 26, 2020
“It was good that we handled the adversity well, but we shouldn’t have had that,” Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk said. “We struggled. They were making everything that they weren’t making in the scouting report. In the last three quarters, they started missing shots and we got back to what we do. We did handle adversity, which is good for us. It just prepared us and helped us get ready for the next game.”
Lilian Berry got the upset-minded Indians off to a hot start on the road with a pair of 3s in the opening quarter, including one that gave Fort a brief one-point lead before Ouderkirk hit a jumper before the buzzer to put the Trailblazers back on top 11-0.
But after MaKayla Kershner scored five early points in the second to help give the Indians a 17-16 lead midway through the second, Spotswood responded with a 13-3 run to close the half and go into the break up nine. The Trailblazers never trailed again.
“Coach always tells us to see the shot go in,” said Meredith Lloyd — one of two Fort seniors. “Once you see that first one, then it’s contagious and everything else goes in. We start to get the support from the fans and we just build confidence in each other.”
Lloyd, who stands at 5-foot-4, was dealt the tough task of defending Ouderkirk in the low post. Although the James Madison signee finished with a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds along with five steals and four assists, Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said he left impressed with how the Indians were able to defend her at times.
“You never want to be down, but it was great to be in a situation where we did everything correct except for putting the ball in the hole,” Dodson said. “We got the ball to the spot we wanted when we wanted. [Lloyd] is small compared to Steph, but she stayed underneath her all night and constantly had pressure on her throughout. We talked about it before the game — there is going to be some adversity at some point. The key is that the only people that can help you are the ones right here in this room.”
Fort made one last run when Kiersten Ransome got her only points of the night on a personal 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 11, but the Trailblazers responded with a 15-0 run.
By the time Lloyd stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws with 3:50 remaining in the game, Spotswood led 55-31 and was beginning to empty the bench in celebration.
“They’re a good team,” Indians coach Patrick Hartley said. “We knew that coming in. I’m super proud of our kids and the way they battled. They’re just blue-collar kids. It stinks to lose the seniors. We talk about leaving the program better than they found it. [Seniors] Bri [Allen] and Meredith inherited the program with seven wins and we’ve went up each year since then. They definitely left the program better than they found it.”
Despite the lopsided final score, the game provided the Trailblazers their first taste of adversity since early in the season after a dominating run through Valley District play.
The defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions, however, didn’t flinch. Bennington-Horton credited the Trailblazers’ experience as the reason for that.
...@SHSBlazers guard @A_benn7 talks about how her team handled adversity in tonight’s playoff win over @FortSportsClub. #DNRBKG pic.twitter.com/ycV9lvJvLU— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) February 26, 2020
“That helps, especially at the beginning of the season when we played tougher teams and last year in the state playoffs,” said Bennington-Horton, who finished with 13 points. “We just know, as a team, what it takes. I definitely think that puts us at an advantage.”
Ouderkirk, meanwhile, continued her dominating postseason run — one that resembles last year’s journey to being named the Class 3 Player of the Year and a state ring.
“That was the biggest problem for us,” Hartley said of the 6-foot-3 Ouderkirk. “We had everyone doubling, tripling down on her. We knew they were going to get the ball into her. It was just a matter of whether we can get enough digs down there and maybe knock the ball loose. Early on, I thought we dug well and knocked a few loose and they didn’t hit the outside shots. But there in the third and fourth, they opened it up because they had a couple of kids hit one or two and that loosened us up a little bit defensively.”
Rebekah Weaver added nine points for the Trailblazers (24-2), who have won 20 in a row, while Madisyn Forloines scored five and MacKenzie Freeze had seven assists.
The Indians (19-5) were led by Berry with 11 points while Kershner had seven, Ransome and Jordan Schulz each had six and Lloyd closed her career with four.
Now, Spotswood will turn its attention to county rival Turner Ashby — a 66-56 winner over Charlottesville in the other semifinal — for a fourth time this season.
“You can’t take TA for granted,” Ouderkirk said. “They’re very well-coached and going to make adjustments. Every time they play us, they learn something and the score gets closer. We have to make sure we’re ready. We need to focus on us and what we do.”
Despite beating the Knights by lopsided scores in all three meetings — twice in the regular season and once in the district tournament — there’s still a lot at stake.
Both teams have already clinched spots in next week’s VHSL Class 3 tournament, but the winner of Friday’s game will get a state quarterfinal at home. The loser hits the road.
“The biggest challenge is that I don’t think we’ve ever received TA’s best shot,” Dodson said. “They’re all very capable. [Leah] Kiracofe is [one of] the best players in the league. [Addie] Riner and [Becca] Shiflet present size and the ability to get to the point. Gracie [Moyers] is kind of everywhere and [Alyssa] Swartley does all the stuff no one wants to do. They’re a complete team. The biggest thing for us to realize we’re playing for homecourt advantage and staying here in Rockingham County. There’s a lot riding on the game. … Rob does a great job and I’m sure we’ll get something we haven’t seen.”
Turner Ashby will certainly do its best to try and switch things up and rattle the Trailblazers on Friday. But much like it did against Fort, Bennington-Horton said she’s confident Spotswood will be able to handle it and respond accordingly when it’s time.
“Right now, we’re all looking at the regional championship and not even looking at states yet,” Bennington-Horton said. “Obviously, we have to get that trophy first and that’s our main goal right now. These next couple of days of practice are important. We have to put in the work and we’ll be ready for states. We’re super excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.