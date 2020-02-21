PENN LAIRD — Chris Dodson said he told his players to forget the past.
Despite coming into Friday on an 18-game winning streak, the Spotswood coach said he wanted his squad to simply focus on its next opponent as it began regional play.
“Tonight is the biggest night of the year because it’s the first game you can go home in,” the veteran Trailblazers coach said. “This game leads us to another game. It’s the only one that matters now. The first 24 don’t mean anything anymore. This one was it.”
Top-seeded Spotswood responded to Dodson’s challenge as it scored the first 13 points of the game and never looked back en route to an impressive 56-21 rout of eighth-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
With the victory, the Trailblazers will host fourth-seeded Fort Defiance — a winner over Brookville in another quarterfinal contest— on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
“Everyone was a little more antsy because it’s the first game where we truly could get eliminated,” said Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk, who finished with a game-high 16 points. “All of our goals were working up toward this game. Dodson put a lot of emphasis on this particular game. We have to get through this game to make it to the next. Everyone was really focused, really locked into the game.”
Ouderkirk and MacKenzie Freeze scored 11 of the Trailblazers’ first 13 points before LCA finally got on the board with a Kellyn Sheppard 3 with 3:03 remaining in the first.
Ouderkirk added two more jumpers before the end of the frame and Spotswood used another 11-0 run in the second to open up a big 37-9 advantage by intermission.
“We always have a really strong mentality coming out,” said Freeze, who finished with 12 points. “I’m always nervous, everyone’s always nervous, but this one means a lot to us. Dodson put it in perspective that we’re taking it one game at a time. We can’t focus on anything but this game. It was a little scary, but we play hard every night.”
After making it 19 wins in a row, Ouderkirk said the Trailblazers are clicking offensively.
“It’s definitely gotten better just because we’ve been playing more together,” said Ouderkirk. “Our chemistry — it’s really flowing right now and it’s perfect timing.”
One of the biggest keys to the offensive flow is Freeze’s play as the point guard.
“Stephanie is going to be Stephanie most nights,” Dodson said. “[Trailblazers guards] Abby [Branner] and Lexi [Bennington-Horton] have shown that on most nights, they are too. When MacKenzie gets going, I mean, we’re really almost unstoppable. She just does such a great job of setting the tempo all the time. LCA did a tremendous job of getting back and trying to stop the fastbreak and that allowed MacKenzie to dribble into the offense and take advantage of it. She did a tremendous job of that tonight.”
Freeze finished with a trio of 3s in the victory while Branner had eight points, Zoli Khalil added seven Bennington-Horton had six and Rebekah Weaver chipped in with five.
“I think we’re a big play-your-role team,” Freeze said about her big game. “We all fit. Stephanie is our best player, but it’s kind of cool when we can come out and have a great player and it’s not just one of us. We all take part in that and it’s kind of exciting. That makes us better. Me scoring and also being able to facilitate helps us a lot.”
Spotswood (23-2) will host former district foe Fort Defiance on Tuesday in Penn Laird.
The winner will advance to the regional championship game on Friday and, more importantly, clinch a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 tournament.
“Now, the second one is the biggest game,” Dodson said with a smile. “It buys you two games — a regional championship [appearance] and a state playoff berth. Every game you play now is the biggest game and that has to be our mentality.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (21) — Hartless 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Sheppard 1 0-0 3, Manning 0 0-0 0, Hankins 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Camplin 3 0-0 7, Robbin 2 3-6 7, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Mock 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 5-10 21.
SPOTSWOOD (56) — Bennington-Horton 2 2-2 6, Freeze 4 1-2 12, Weaver 2 0-0 5, Hansborough 0 0-0 0, Branner 2 2-3 8, Adkins 0 0-0 0, Khalil 2 3-3 7, Forloines 1 0-0 2, N. Good 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0, Ouderkirk 8 0-0 16, K. Good 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-8 56.
Liberty Christian Academy 3 6 3 9—21
Spotswood 19 18 16 3—56
3-Point Goals — Liberty Christian Academy 2 (Sheppard, Camplin), Spotswood 3 (Freeze).
