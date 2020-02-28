PENN LAIRD — As the Turner Ashby girls basketball team flooded the Spotswood High School gym floor with dejected looks on their faces, the hundreds of fans that made the trip from Bridgewater erupted in a roar.
The reaction reminded the Knights that they should be proud. Despite suffering a 55-49 loss to county rival Spotswood in the Region 3C girls basketball championship in Penn Laird on Friday, TA now has confidence moving forward.
“We’re definitely not happy we lost," Knights point guard Gracie Moyers said. "We would have loved to have come out with a win tonight, but we executed what we talked about. We took what we talked about in practice and brought it over to the game. That was good. We were close. We were just a couple of possessions away.”
In the previous three meetings between the two Valley District foes, Turner Ashby lost by an average of 26.3 points per game. In fact, the Trailblazers increased their margin of victory in all three wins and entered Friday on a 20-game winning streak.
But despite it seeming as if the Knights were trending in the opposite direction when it came to figuring out the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions, they came out in the fourth contest with a different plan.
“I thought TA was aggressive," Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. "I think their game plan was to come out and go right at us and make us defend them in the paint. They did a really good job of that. We did not do a very good job of protecting our paint. I thought that was a big key. They were much more aggressive than they were in the first few games.”
Addie Riner led an aggressive approach offensively for the Knights, continuously driving right at various SHS defenders and putting the Trailblazers in early foul trouble.
Becca Shiflet hit a 3 to open up the second quarter that briefly gave Turner Ashby a 15-12 lead, but Spotswood later adjusted to the plan and got into its own rhythm.
“Basketball is a game of runs," Trailblazers point guard MacKenzie Freeze said. "We know that. It was good for us to adjust. They came out and played great. One thing this game can do for us is that is also made us better. It’s good to have that kind of game.”
Spotswood used a 13-3 run to close the second quarter — one that included five points from Abby Branner — to go into the half up 34-22.
Despite it appearing as if the Trailblazers would pull away for a convincing win once again after going up by as many as 14 in the third, the Knights showed that they had one more run in them in an exciting back-and-forth fourth quarter.
“We feel good about how we fought and how hard we played, but we have to temper that with the fact that we still lost the game," Turner Ashby coach Rob Lovell said. "We didn’t make quite enough plays to get the job done. But I was really proud of how tough our kids played. They always play hard, but I thought we brought a toughness tonight that we haven’t really seen much this year. That’s an important factor when you play a team like Spotswood.”
Led by buckets from Shiflet, Riner, Moyers and Leah Kiracofe, the Knights continued to chip away at the Trailblazers' lead in the final quarter of play.
Despite ultimately running out of time, the Knights were able to cut the final margin down to six — a sign of how much improvement they've made this year.
“The main difference was it being a championship," Freeze said. "It was the fourth time playing them and I think they adjusted well to us. Playing for a championship is a big thing, especially for a good program like them. They’ve had a great year. It was just a good game all around.”
It was another balanced attack for the young Knights (24-4) as Shiflet led the way with 16 points while Riner added 13 and Kiracofe and Alyssa Swartley finished with nine points apiece.
“The thing that makes them really dangerous is that they have five kids who can score the basketball," Dodson said. "They all do a really good job. They play hard. When you get into a game like this, where they’re calling a lot of fouls, you have to adjust. We did not adjust very well until the second quarter. It was a great lesson to learn.”
Ouderkirk, who has a tremendous size advantage against Turner Ashby, finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Trailblazers (25-2). Despite that, she admitted that TA did a good job of trying to slow her down.
“First and foremost, TA did a pretty good job adjusting," the James Madison signee said. "It’s nothing we shouldn’t have been able to take care of. We didn’t adjust to officiating. Luckily, we have time to fix these things. We have a lot of time and I’m very confident we’ll be just fine.”
Branner added 12 points for Spotswood while Rebekah Weaver had 10 and Lexi Bennington-Horton and Freeze each chipped in with six apiece.
The Trailblazers will now get to "host" the loser of Lord Botetourt-Abingdon — that game is slated for Saturday at 6 p.m. at LBHS — at East Rockingham High School on Friday. The Knights, meanwhile, will be forced to hit the road.
“It’s super important for us," Ouderkirk said. "Now TA has to travel. We get to play right down the road. That’s what the goal was here today.”
Spotswood will be seeking its second-straight state title and sixth in program history. Turner Ashby, which was known as the Trailblazers' biggest challengers during the 2010s as both teams won multiple state crowns, is trying to get back on that level of success itself.
“That’s certainly something our kids aspire to," Lovell said. "I know Spotswood has a lot of experience with that kind of thing lately. We’re trying to get our program back to that level as well. We have a lot of basketball to play before then, but I was really proud of our kids tonight.”
And while a fourth loss to the Trailblazers on Friday showed the Knights are still not quite there yet, Lovell hoped the reaction from the fans afterward showed his young squad that they may just be able to get there by season's end.
“You have to have a healthy perspective on it because losing tonight doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for us," Lovell said. "We live to fight another day. The hope is that, maybe down the road, it’ll be round five. That’ll be good news for both teams.”
