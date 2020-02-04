PENN LAIRD — Spotswood forward Traevan Williams said it comes with the territory.
As the seven-time Valley District champions, the Trailblazers are used to having a target on their back. In fact, he said they have one almost every time they step on the court.
“We know coming into every game, especially in the Valley District, we have a big target on our backs,” the 6-foot-4 senior said. “It’s bigger than most other teams around here.”
Spotswood avenged its only district loss of the season on Tuesday with a gritty, yet impressive, 54-48 win over rival Harrisonburg in front of a packed house in Penn Laird.
The Trailblazers, who lost to the Blue Streaks 49-46 on Jan. 17, moved into a tie for first place in the league standings with the victory. Both teams have identical 7-1 records.
“[Harrisonburg coach] Don [Burgess] has done an outstanding job developing that program,” said Spotswood coach Chad Edwards. “Those kids really play for each other and they all really value defense. That doesn’t just happen by accident. That happens with outstanding leadership and they certainly have that with Coach Burgess.”
After both offenses struggled and battled to an 18-18 tie at the half, Carmelo Pacheco caught fire in the third quarter with 13 points in the frame for the Trailblazers.
Spotswood used Pacheco’s scoring outburst to take an eight-point lead into the fourth.
“Make no mistake about it,” Edwards said. “Harrisonburg is really hard to score on. They play really good defense. At halftime, we just talked about trying to be a little more aggressive with the use of our dribble going toward the basket. I thought Ryan High and Traevan Williams did a good job of that in the second half. I thought [Smith] and Carmelo did make some good plays together in transition and that kind of got us going.”
The Blue Streaks got within as three on a traditional three-point play off a Claudeson Tacy putback in the fourth, but that was as close as they’d get in the final quarter.
Williams had seven points over the final two minutes to help Spotswood hold on.
“He’s been consistent,” Edwards said. “Sometimes he’s too unselfish on offense. If that’s the worst thing I can say about you as a player, that’s probably a good thing. When he scored seven, eight, nine points, we’re a good team. When he scores 11-20, we go to a whole new level. He deserves credit to making the plays down the stretch and believing in himself. He has paid his dues in our program and emerged as a leader for us. Tonight, he took that next step and emerged as a playmaker down the stretch.”
Pacheco finished with 13 points for the Trailblazers (14-5, 7-1 Valley) while Williams and High each had 11, Rob Smith finished with 10 and Colton Good chipped in with seven.
“Colton is another guy that I’ve been imploring to shoot more,” Edwards said. “Tonight, he made free throws down the stretch. He drove the ball more aggressively in the lane than he has been. I’m just proud of those guys. We’ve been challenging [Williams and Good] to be more aggressive and they were tonight when we needed it the most.”
For the Blue Streaks (11-7, 7-1 Valley), Tacy finished with 11 points while Shamond Megginson had eight, Jazen Walker added seven and Jessie Lichti and D’Shawn Fields finished with six apiece. Harrisonburg shot 20 percent from the field in the loss.
“We missed wide-open jumpers, layups,” Burgess said. “When you’re playing against a good Spotswood team and you get open looks, you have to take advantage of that. We have to be able to knock down those open looks when we have an opportunity.”
Williams said performances like Tuesday’s weren’t possible a year ago.
He said his game, and his leadership, have taken tremendous strides this season.
“I’ve seen myself grow a lot as a player and as a leader,” Williams said. “Coming into the season, I knew I wasn’t going to be the No. 1 scoring option. But I knew there would be nights where coach asked me to step up and do my thing. He tells all of us to play with confidence. Our chemistry is starting to really connect and it’s only up from here.”
Now that Spotswood is starting to get used to the target it has on its back, Williams said the direction of the team is trending up and the team is playing its best basketball.
That’s something both Williams and Edwards admitted is an intriguing thought.
“The kids deserve credit for learning our lessons collectively throughout the season,” Edwards said. “This group has really done a good job of learning on the bus and in the film room, rather than through practice reps. That’s hard to do. I’m just proud of our guys for learning those lessons and enduring some adversity and emerging through all of that. I think we’re playing our best basketball right now and as a coach, that’s what you want.”
HARRISONBURG (48) — Butler 0 1-2 1, Mensah 1 1-3 3, Washington 2 0-0 4, Tacy 4 3-4 11, Lichti 2 0-0 6, Weakley 1 0-0 2, Walker 2 3-7 7, Sly 0 0-0 0, Fields 2 1-2 6, Megginson 3 2-2 8, Harvey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-20 48.
SPOTSWOOD (54) — D. Good 0 0-0 0, Pacheco 5 0-0 13, C. Good 1 5-7 7, High 4 3-5 11, Williams 5 1-1 11, Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Watson 0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Smith 4 2-3 10, M. Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Dansey 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-16 54.
Harrisonburg 9 9 12 18—48
Spotswood 11 7 20 16—54
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 3 (Lichti 2, Fields), Spotswood 3 (Pacheco).
